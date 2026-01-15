LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > YouTube Rolls Out New Parental Control Feature: Allows To Set Time Limit Or Block Shorts For Kids, Here Is How It Works

YouTube will now allow parents set time limits or fully block Shorts for kids, with controls from 15 minutes to zero. The move strengthens parental controls amid rising concern over kids’ online safety.

YouTube introduces parental control over Shorts
YouTube introduces parental control over Shorts

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 15, 2026 13:08:12 IST

Popular video streaming platform YouTube announced on 14th January that it will allow parents to set time limits or entirely block their kids from watching Shorts. This step by the platform is to ramp up parental controls on its platform. 

Parents Control over YouTube Shorts

Parents will now be allowed to set viewing limits ranging from 15 minutes to 2 hours. The parents will also soon be able to set the timer to zero. This feature is built on the time limit features that the streaming platform introduced in October 2025. However, the kids will not be able to change or disable these settings. 

Jennifer Flannery O’Connor, the Vice President-Product Management of YouTube stated that “This is an industry-first feature that puts parents firmly in control of the amount of short-form content their kids watch. This also gives parents flexibility,” 

Parents can also set custom Bedtime and Take a Break reminder; this feature is already available for adults, the company further claimed. 

These updates come as social media and video streaming platforms after they are facing increasing scrutiny from lawmakers and regulators globally over the digital safety of kids and teens. 

Google-owned YouTube stated that in upcoming weeks they will also introduce an improved sign-up experience that allows parents to create a new kid account and easily switch between accounts in the mobile app depending on who’s watching with a few taps. 

Jennifer Flannery O’Connor also said that “This makes it easier to ensure that everyone in the family is in the right viewing experience with the content settings and recommendations of age-appropriate content they actually want to watch” 

YouTube AI Age estimate technology

Previous year YouTube also rolls out artificial intelligence (AI) powered  age estimation technology to identify users under the age of 18. The company has introduced this feature in selected countries only which consists of the United States, the United Kingdom, Switzerland, and countries in the European Economic Area. The company is expected to expand the feature to other parts of the world as well. 

First published on: Jan 15, 2026 1:08 PM IST
