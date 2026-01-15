YouTube Rolls Out New Parental Control Feature: Allows To Set Time Limit Or Block Shorts For Kids, Here Is How It Works

Jennifer Flannery O’Connor, the Vice President-Product Management of YouTube stated that “This is an industry-first feature that puts parents firmly in control of the amount of short-form content their kids watch. This also gives parents flexibility,”

You Might Be Interested In

You Might Be Interested In

.@youtube is where teens come to watch what they love.

Over the last decade, we’ve been focused on building tailored products for our youngest viewers.

Today we’re sharing a few updates to help parents tailor their family’s YouTube experience, especially for teens. They’ll… pic.twitter.com/UTYEYmRX47

— Neal Mohan (@nealmohan) January 14, 2026