LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets entertainment news donald trump Arun Srinivas Subramanian AADHAAR Army Salute Cough Syrup Death 15 Indian Jets
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing

AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing

AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 4, 2025 04:36:01 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing

By Prakhar Srivastava (Reuters) -AI chip startup Cerebras Systems, which competes with industry leader Nvidia in the booming AI chip market, on Friday filed to withdraw its plans for an initial public offering in the United States, effective immediately. Its withdrawal comes as U.S. IPO activity picks up in recent months, reversing an earlier slowdown caused by trade-policy uncertainty, with recent listings, such as that of data center real estate investment trust Fermi, getting warm receptions amid surging investor enthusiasm for AI-related stocks. "Given that Cerebras just very recently completed a sizeable fund raise, it is of no surprise that they are holding off to pursue the IPO at this time," said Josef Schuster, CEO of IPO research firm IPOX. Cerebras had on Tuesday said it raised $1.1 billion in a funding round led by Fidelity Management & Research and Atreides Management, valuing the company at $8.1 billion. The round added investors Tiger Global, Valor Equity Partners and 1789 Capital, the fund in which U.S. President Donald Trump's son is a partner. But CEO Andrew Feldman said at the time the company still plans to hold a public offering. Last year, Cerebras filed for an initial public offering on the Nasdaq. The company’s highly anticipated listing was delayed by a U.S. national security review of a $335 million investment by G42, an Abu Dhabi-based cloud computing and AI company. "We believe this is more a company-specific strategic decision and does not tell us anything about the state of U.S. IPO sentiment, which we view as exceptionally strong," Schuster added. Sunnyvale, California-based Cerebras Systems makes high-performance AI chips and systems designed to speed up training and running large AI models. (Reporting by Prakhar Srivastava in Bengaluru; Editing by Alan Barona and Sahal Muhammed)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 4, 2025 4:36 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

Mahindra Thar 2025: Unmatched Price With Huge Upgrades, Check If It Fits Your Budget?
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI
Tapped out: Asahi beers running dry in Japan as cyberattack shutdown lingers
Simple Tips To Create LinkedIn-Ready AI Headshots Using Google Gemini Nano Banana
OpenAI asks court to dismiss trade-secret lawsuit from Musk's xAI

LATEST NEWS

ISRAELI PRIME MINISTER'S OFFICE SAYS ISRAEL IS PREPARING FOR 'IMMEDIATE IMPLEMENTATION' OF FIRST STAGE OF TRUMP'S GAZA PLAN FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE OF ALL HOSTAGES FOLLOWING HAMAS RESPONSE – ISRAELI MEDIA
George Clooney says Trump should create incentives, not tariffs, for movie industry
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
Donald Trump Trusts Hamas Peace Deal, Directs Netanyahu To Halt Gaza Bombings, People Ask Where Is US President’s Nobel Peace Prize
IMF'S GEORGIEVA ON SENEGAL: FORMAL NEGOTIATIONS ARE EXPECTED TO BEGIN DURING THE IMF-WORLD BANK ANNUAL MEETINGS IN MID OCTOBER
Sean Combs Verdict: What Was Diddy’s Sentence? Judge Arun Subramanian Jails Music Mogul For Abuse, Trafficking
Hamas Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan With Caveats, Here’s What They Agreed To And What They Didn’t
Hamas Partially Accepts Donald Trump’s Gaza Peace Plan, Thanks Arab Muslim Leaders, Agrees To…
Vijay Deverakonda And Rashmika Mandanna Engaged? Couple’s Net Worth Revealed, Fans Excited, Wedding Rumoured Feb 2026
Diddy Verdict: Sean “Diddy” Combs Breaks Down Crying As Children Make Emotional Plea For Leniency
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing
AI chip firm Cerebras files to withdraw highly anticipated US listing

QUICK LINKS