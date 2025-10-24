LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > AI data centre startup Crusoe raising $1.38 billion in latest funding round

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 24, 2025 03:19:01 IST

(Reuters) -AI data centre startup Crusoe is raising $1.38 billion at a valuation of about $10 billion from an anticipated Series E funding round, the Denver-based company said on Thursday The oversubscribed round is being co-led by Valor Equity Partners and Mubadala Capital and includes Nvidia, Fidelity Management and Founders Fund as some of its major investors. The company, which was involved in building OpenAI's first big data centre in the U.S., has raised about $3.9 billion since its inception in 2018. It recently announced that the first phase of its 1.2 gigawatt data center in Abilene, Texas campus, was live just one year after construction began. (Reporting by Anuj T in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 24, 2025 3:19 AM IST
QUICK LINKS