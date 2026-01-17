LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Grab Latest iPhone 17 Pro With A19 Pro Chipset at Just…

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Grab Latest iPhone 17 Pro With A19 Pro Chipset at Just…

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 17, 2026 13:21:22 IST

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Grab Latest iPhone 17 Pro With A19 Pro Chipset at Just…

The latest flagship phone by Apple launched in 2025, iPhone 17, which was originally launched at Rs. 1,34,900 in India is now available at great discount during Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026. Users have multiple options to lower this price through a combination of deals. Prime members of Amazon can avail a flat instant discount of Rs.6,500 which makes the price down to Rs.1,28,400. 

Those users with or without prime members can avail an additional discount of Rs.3,500 by using an SBI credit card. Apart from these, users can avail exchange discounts and after merging all the discounts and offer the price come down to Rs 85,700 during the Amazon Republic Day sale. 

iPhone 17 Pro features and specification 

The iPhone 17 Pro features a 6.3-inch LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED with ProMotion 120Hz refresh rate. The display supports peak brightness up to 3,000 nits and Ceramic Shield 2 protection. 

The phone is powered by Apple A19 Pro chip with 6-core GPU, hardware-accelerated ray tracing, and 16-core Neural Engine for superior performance in gaming, AI tasks, and multitasking. The device is paired with an advanced vapor chamber cooling system integrated into the aluminum unibody for sustained high performance. 

The iPhone 17 Pro features triple 48MP fusion rear cameras. The primary sensor of 48MP comes with OIS, a 48MP Ultra-wide senor 120-degree FOV and 48MP telephoto. The phone offers an 18MP front camera for selfies and video calling. 

iPhone 17 Pro is packed with 4000mAh capacity delivering breakthrough all-day battery life supported by 25W MagSafe wireless charging. The phone has an IP68 certification rating for resistance against dust and water splashes. It is builds on an Aerospacegrade aluminum unibody frame and ceramic shield on both front and back. The device is available in stunning colours which consists of Cosmic Orange, Deep Blue, and Silver.

First published on: Jan 17, 2026 1:21 PM IST
Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Grab Latest iPhone 17 Pro With A19 Pro Chipset at Just…

Amazon Great Republic Day Sale 2026: Grab Latest iPhone 17 Pro With A19 Pro Chipset at Just…
