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Home > Tech and Auto News > Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts

Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts

Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026 offers major discounts on smartphones like the Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra and iPhone 16, with deals on premium and mid-range devices.

Amazon summer sale, AI Generated Image
Amazon summer sale, AI Generated Image

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: Fri 2026-05-08 11:34 IST

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Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is live and users who are planning to buy smartphones at discounted rates. This is the best time because Diwali festive sales are too far for you to avail maximum discount on any device. Since the sale started on 8th May. The e-commerce platform is giving massive discounts on flagship phones such as Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is available with a discount offer up to Rs 24,000. Users can also avail discounts on mid-range smartphones such as iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 15R, and OnePlus 13R etc.

Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 Lead the Flagship Deals

Amazon has listed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on the top. The company is offering an effective price of Rs 94,999. The handset is usually listed at price point of Rs 1,18,999, which means the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 24,000. The discount price consists of a bank offer and a flat discount.

Another flagship that is a major highlight of the sale is the iPhone 16. The handset has received a massive discount, making it one of the most attractive deals of this sale season. Apple fans who have been waiting for the right moment to upgrade may finally have their answer. With prices dropping significantly, the iPhone 16 becomes a strong option for anyone sitting on the fence.

You Might Be Interested In

The e-commerce platform has also listed the iQOO Neo 10, but it is shocking that the offer price is higher than its original cost, but it is expected that the price could be less soon.

Mid-Range Phones Also Get Their Moment

It is not just the premium segment stealing all the attention. Amazon’s Great Summer Sale is also a good opportunity for buyers who do not want to spend a lakh-plus on a phone. Models like the iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Neo 15R, and OnePlus 13R are part of the sale, offering solid specs at relatively friendlier price points.

The OnePlus 13R has built a reputation for delivering near-flagship performance at a mid-range price. If the sale brings even a moderate discount on it, that could be a sweet deal for performance-focused buyers.

Why This Sale Matters More Than You Think

Most people in India wait for Diwali or Republic Day sales to make big purchases. But those are months away. If your current phone is giving up on you or you have simply been eyeing an upgrade, waiting till October does not make much sense when Amazon is putting out deals right now.

The Summer Sale fills that gap neatly. It is not as hyped as the festive season sales, which honestly works in your favour. Less competition, same discounts.

Why Should You Buy Phones in This Sale ?

If the Galaxy S25 Ultra or iPhone 16 has been on your wishlist, this is genuinely one of the better windows to act. The Rs 24,000 effective discount on the S25 Ultra is significant for a phone that launched at a premium. Just make sure to check if your bank card qualifies for the additional cashback offers before you check out.

List of Other Products Available in Sale

Category 

Discount Range 

Key Highlights 

Laptops & Tablets 

Up to 75% Off 

Laptops up to 35% off; Tablets up to 70% off (e.g. Xiaomi Pad 8 at Rs 30,999) 

Home Appliances 

Up to 65% Off 

Discounts on ACs, refrigerators (up to 30% off), and washing machines 

Amazon Devices 

Up to 45% Off 

Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV Sticks, and Kindle e-readers 

Fashion & Beauty 

Up to 80% Off 

Clothing, footwear (Puma under Rs 1,000), and watches 

Home & Kitchen 

Up to 70% Off 

Cookware, home decor, and storage solutions 

Daily Essentials 

Up to 60% Off 

Groceries, personal care, and household supplies 

Toys & Games 

Up to 70% Off 

Wide selection for all age groups 

Travel (Flights/Hotels) 

Up to 40% Off 

Hotels starting at Rs 3,599; 15% off bus bookings 

Also Read: From Virat Kohli To Kylie Jenner, Why Everyone Is Losing Followers On Instagram? Meta Deletes Millions Of Accounts

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Tags: Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026Amazon Mobile Sale 2026Amazon Smartphone Offers IndiaBest Smartphone Deals on AmazoniPhone 16 DiscountiPhone 16 Sale PriceSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra OfferSamsung Galaxy S25 Ultra Price Drop

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Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts

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Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts

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Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts
Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts
Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts
Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts

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