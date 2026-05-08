Amazon India Great Summer Sale 2026: From Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra To iPhone 16, Best Time To Buy Your Favourite Phone – Check Offers & Discounts

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 is live and users who are planning to buy smartphones at discounted rates. This is the best time because Diwali festive sales are too far for you to avail maximum discount on any device. Since the sale started on 8th May. The e-commerce platform is giving massive discounts on flagship phones such as Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, which is available with a discount offer up to Rs 24,000. Users can also avail discounts on mid-range smartphones such as iQOO Neo 10, iQOO Neo 15R, and OnePlus 13R etc.



Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra, iPhone 16 Lead the Flagship Deals



Amazon has listed Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra on the top. The company is offering an effective price of Rs 94,999. The handset is usually listed at price point of Rs 1,18,999, which means the company is offering a discount of up to Rs 24,000. The discount price consists of a bank offer and a flat discount.

Another flagship that is a major highlight of the sale is the iPhone 16. The handset has received a massive discount, making it one of the most attractive deals of this sale season. Apple fans who have been waiting for the right moment to upgrade may finally have their answer. With prices dropping significantly, the iPhone 16 becomes a strong option for anyone sitting on the fence.

The e-commerce platform has also listed the iQOO Neo 10, but it is shocking that the offer price is higher than its original cost, but it is expected that the price could be less soon.



Mid-Range Phones Also Get Their Moment



It is not just the premium segment stealing all the attention. Amazon’s Great Summer Sale is also a good opportunity for buyers who do not want to spend a lakh-plus on a phone. Models like the iQOO Neo 10R, iQOO Neo 15R, and OnePlus 13R are part of the sale, offering solid specs at relatively friendlier price points.

The OnePlus 13R has built a reputation for delivering near-flagship performance at a mid-range price. If the sale brings even a moderate discount on it, that could be a sweet deal for performance-focused buyers.



Why This Sale Matters More Than You Think



Most people in India wait for Diwali or Republic Day sales to make big purchases. But those are months away. If your current phone is giving up on you or you have simply been eyeing an upgrade, waiting till October does not make much sense when Amazon is putting out deals right now.

The Summer Sale fills that gap neatly. It is not as hyped as the festive season sales, which honestly works in your favour. Less competition, same discounts.



Why Should You Buy Phones in This Sale ?



If the Galaxy S25 Ultra or iPhone 16 has been on your wishlist, this is genuinely one of the better windows to act. The Rs 24,000 effective discount on the S25 Ultra is significant for a phone that launched at a premium. Just make sure to check if your bank card qualifies for the additional cashback offers before you check out.

List of Other Products Available in Sale

Category Discount Range Key Highlights Laptops & Tablets Up to 75% Off Laptops up to 35% off; Tablets up to 70% off (e.g. Xiaomi Pad 8 at Rs 30,999) Home Appliances Up to 65% Off Discounts on ACs, refrigerators (up to 30% off), and washing machines Amazon Devices Up to 45% Off Echo smart speakers with Alexa, Fire TV Sticks, and Kindle e-readers Fashion & Beauty Up to 80% Off Clothing, footwear (Puma under Rs 1,000), and watches Home & Kitchen Up to 70% Off Cookware, home decor, and storage solutions Daily Essentials Up to 60% Off Groceries, personal care, and household supplies Toys & Games Up to 70% Off Wide selection for all age groups Travel (Flights/Hotels) Up to 40% Off Hotels starting at Rs 3,599; 15% off bus bookings