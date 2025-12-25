LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Amazon Web Services Outage: Full List Of Games And Services Hit As AWS Goes Down On Christmas – Fortnite, ARC Raiders, Rocket League & Others

Amazon Web Services (AWS) faced a major outage on Christmas, disrupting millions of users worldwide. Popular games like Fortnite, Rocket League, and ARC Raiders were affected. Other platforms including Steam and PlayStation Network also reported issues.

AWS outage on Christmas disrupts Fortnite, Rocket League, ARC Raiders, Steam, and PlayStation Network worldwide. Photo: X.
AWS outage on Christmas disrupts Fortnite, Rocket League, ARC Raiders, Steam, and PlayStation Network worldwide. Photo: X.

Published By: Zubair Amin
Published: December 25, 2025 09:55:28 IST

Several reports indicate that Amazon Web Services (AWS) experienced a widespread outage during the night of Christmas Eve into Christmas Day, affecting millions of users worldwide. The disruption has impacted multiple online gaming services and other digital platforms.

AWS Outage Hits Gaming Community

The outage has disrupted popular games including ARC Raiders, Fortnite, Rocket League, and other titles from Epic Games. According to Downdetector, a platform that tracks online outages, over 4,000 users in the United States reported issues with AWS, while ARC Raiders alone saw nearly 35,000 reports.

As of now, Amazon Web Services has not issued an official statement regarding the outage.

One user on X noted, “AWS is currently having an outage. Many services are being affected by it; Arc Raiders, Fortnite, Steam, Rocket League, Epic Games, Embark Studios, PlayStation Network, etc.”

Amazon Web Services Outage: Affected Games and Services

Epic Games Ecosystem

Fortnite: Users reported login failures, matchmaking errors, and “Servers Not Responding” messages. The Epic Games Store also faced issues with purchases and redemptions.

Rocket League: Players were unable to log in or join matches due to Epic Online Services (EOS) timeouts.

ARC Raiders: The ART00004 Network Timeout error prevented players from connecting to servers.

Fall Guys: Widespread matchmaking and login issues were reported across platforms.

AWS Outage: List Of Non-Gaming Platforms Hit

PlayStation Network (PSN): Experienced partial outages, affecting cross-platform games.

Steam: Users reported outages lasting several hours.

Amazon Web Services Outage: What Is The ART00004 Network Timeout Error

The ART00004 error has been linked to server overloads that prevent players from connecting to game servers. Developers have yet to issue an official statement on the issue.

A user on X commented, “When Arc Raiders servers go down on Xmas Eve.”

Another user tweeted, “Many Services & Games are currently down. AWS, Fortnite, Steam, ARC Raiders, Marvel Rivals, EA.”

How Users Can Address the AWS Outage

Check Status: Monitor updates on status.epicgames.com, Downdetector, or social media accounts like @FortniteStatus and @ARCRaidersGame.  Server-side issues like ART00004 require developer intervention. Repeated login attempts may flag accounts.

Retry Later: Similar past outages were resolved within 1–3 hours.

AWS’s Last Outage in October

This is not the first time AWS has faced major disruptions. In October 2025, a significant outage affected platforms including Snapchat and Reddit.

The root cause was linked to the Domain Name System (DNS), which disrupted applications’ ability to locate the correct address for the DynamoDB API on AWS. The issue rendered the cloud database service, which stores user data and essential information, temporarily unreachable.

At the time, AWS explained, “The outage was caused by an underlying subsystem that monitors the health of our network load balancers used to distribute traffic across several servers. All AWS services have returned to normal operations. Some services such as AWS Config, Redshift, and Connect continue to have a backlog of messages that will be processed over the next few hours.”

First published on: Dec 25, 2025 9:55 AM IST
QUICK LINKS