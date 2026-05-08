Apple Agrees to Pay iPhone Users $250 Million in a Class Action Lawsuit. See if You’re Eligible

Apple has agreed to pay $250 million to settle a consumer lawsuit after it delayed new artificial intelligence features for its Siri voice assistant.

The case was filed in a California federal court in 2024 by Peter Landsheft. It claimed that Apple promoted several AI-powered Siri upgrades during its 2024 developer conference and advertised them as coming with new iPhones later that year, but the features were delayed.

The iPhones launched without those features. The plantiffs’ theory of harm in the case is that Apple misled class members into paying a price premium for their iPhones.

In 2025, Apple said that the AI overhaul of Siri would not come until this year, and executives have now confirmed that the new Siri features will be unveiled at Apple‘s annual developer conference next month.

Apple did not admit to any fault in the settlement, which still needs approval from a judge. In a statement, Apple said it released numerous other AI features since the launch of what it calls Apple Intelligence in 2024.

“Apple has reached a settlement to resolve claims related to the availability of two additional features. We resolved this matter to stay focused on doing what we do best, delivering the most innovative products and services to our users,” the company said in a statement.

(Inputs from Reuters)

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