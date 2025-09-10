Apple iPhone 17 promises better camera features, higher resolution; Check new updates here

LIVE TV
Written By: NewsX Syndication
Last updated: September 10, 2025 17:52:20 IST

California [US], September 10 (ANI): Apple has launched the iPhone 17, the latest edition of its standard model iPhone, on Tuesday.

In the Apple launch event, which was live-streamed on the company’s YouTube channel, Apple announced its iPhone 17 model along with new features at a price of 799 USD.

The new model has been upgraded with a larger 6.3-inch display and a 120Hz ProMotion refresh rate, reported The Verge.

Some of the biggest updates for this new model are the cameras, including a 48-megapixel “dual fusion” camera system on the rear that combines the capabilities of a main camera and telephoto camera into one, according to Apple.

The camera also includes a 24-megapixel default resolution that’s better for saving smaller image files, and a 2x optical quality telephoto, reported The Verge.

According to Apple, the new model also has a 48-megapixel fusion ultrawide that’s capable of capturing images in 4x higher resolution compared to the iPhone 16.

The iPhone 17 also introduces a new 12-megapixel Centre Stage front camera, which sports a sensor that’s twice the size of the one in the previous iPhone.

A notable feature is that the front camera’s sensor is now square-shaped, allowing users to take high-quality landscape mode selfies without having to rotate their phone.

Users can tap on the Camera app to expand the field-of-view and rotate between portrait and landscape modes, reported The Verge.

The base iPhone 17 has a 6.3-inch OLED screen with slimmer bezels. The 60Hz refresh rate has also been upgraded to an adaptive 120Hz ProMotion display, a feature that was previously limited to iPhone Pro models.

Apple says the iPhone 17’s display can reach 3,000 nits of peak brightness, the highest ever brightness level for iPhone, according to Apple, as reported by The Verge. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

