Home > Tech and Auto > Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE & More: September 2025's Biggest Gadget Launches

Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE & More: September 2025’s Biggest Gadget Launches

September 2025 features major smartphone launches like Apple iPhone 17 with A19 chip and Samsung Galaxy S25 FE with Exynos 2400, boasting advanced displays, camera upgrades, and fast charging. The Galaxy S25 FE hits markets first, while the iPhone 17 is billed as a flagship device with cutting-edge tech and iOS 26. These launches mark a dynamic month for gadget enthusiasts worldwide.

Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE & More: September 2025’s Biggest Gadget Launches

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: September 3, 2025 12:55:36 IST

The month of September 2025 is showcasing an impressive catalog of launches including headline products like the Apple iPhone 17 series, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE and many flagship and budget offerings from the big brands.

Apple iPhone 17 Series

Apple will hold a launch event on September 9, 2025, where it will unveil the all-new iPhone 17 series consisting of the regular iPhone 17, ultra-slim iPhone 17 Air, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The biggest highlights are the A19 Pro chipset, a 120Hz OLED display, and new camera systems that utilize a complete 48MP telephoto lens with 8x zoom features. The iPhone 17 series using iOS 26 also benefits from innovative AI integration that promises intro performance, camera quality, and battery life. Apple will also announce new Apple Watch models at the same event, otherwise avoid the hot speculation floating around.

Samsung Galaxy S25 FE

Samsung will continue to bolster its flagship line with the Galaxy S25 FE which will launch in India and globally on September 4, 2025. The S25 FE is a “Fan Edition” device that refines a mid-premium segment with a 6.7″ AMOLED 120Hz display and Exynos 2400 chipset. The device will ship with up to 12GB of RAM, 256GB of storage and a 50MP triple camera setup. It ships with Android 16 (One UI 8) and includes flagship features like a 4,900mAh battery, 45W fast charging, IP68 water resistance, and extended OS updates.

Major Launches

OPPO F31 Series

Coming on mid-September with massive 7000mAh batteries, 80W fast charging, and sizzling AMOLED displays.

Xiaomi 15T 5G

Xiaomi’s flagship with Snapdragon 8 Gen 3, 200MP camera and 120Hz AMOLED display.

Motorola Razr 60 Collection

Truly fabulous foldable devices in Pantone-inspired finishes and built to withstand the rigours of everyday life.

Lava Agni 4

If your budget won’t allow, Lava’s 5G model comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 8350 processor and 1.5K AMOLED display.

OnePlus Pad 3

A new Android tablet claiming a flagship-level chipset and high-refresh rate display.

As of now, September 2025 looks to be a significant time for anyone looking to find premium mobile technology in one form or another, a mixture of unique, premium specifications and features from regional & global brands.

Information is based on rumors and announcements; specs and dates are subject to change by manufacturers.

Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE & More: September 2025's Biggest Gadget Launches

Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE & More: September 2025's Biggest Gadget Launches

Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE & More: September 2025's Biggest Gadget Launches
Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE & More: September 2025's Biggest Gadget Launches
Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE & More: September 2025's Biggest Gadget Launches
Apple iPhone 17, Samsung Galaxy S25 FE & More: September 2025's Biggest Gadget Launches

