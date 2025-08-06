Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025

Apple is gearing up for its biggest product launch yet, with the company expected to unveil a wide array of new hardware in September 2025. From an all-new iPhone 17 lineup to upgraded wearables, audio accessories, and smart home devices, the event promises innovation across the board.

iPhone 17 Series: Slimmer Designs and Pro-Level Upgrades

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models:

iPhone 17

iPhone 17 Air

iPhone 17 Pro

iPhone 17 Pro Max

All four models are rumored to feature a new A19 chip, 48MP main cameras, and enhanced battery life. The iPhone 17 Air stands out for its ultra-slim design at just 5.5mm, with a 6.6-inch OLED display and eSIM-only support. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to cater to professionals with features like a titanium finish, A19 Pro chip, and 8x optical zoom on the Max variant.

Predicted Pricing

iPhone 17: US$799–$899 / ₹79,900 / AED 2,934–3,799

iPhone 17 Air: US$899 / ₹89,900–99,999 / AED 3,799

iPhone 17 Pro: US$1,199 / ₹1,45,990 / AED 4,403

iPhone 17 Pro Max: US$1,499–$2,300 / ₹1,64,990 / AED 5,299–7,074

Apple Watch Series: Smarter and Stronger

The Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 are also expected to debut.

Series 11 may introduce blood pressure monitoring and enhanced AI health tracking.

Ultra 3 is built for the outdoors, offering satellite messaging, brighter display, and extended battery.

SE 3 offers a budget-friendly upgrade with the new S10 chip.

Predicted Pricing

Apple Watch Series 11: US$399

Apple Watch Ultra 3: ₹93,999

Apple Watch SE 3: ₹15,999

Audio and Tracking: AirPods Pro 3 and AirTag 2

The AirPods Pro 3 will feature adaptive transparency, USB-C, and better noise cancellation. The AirTag 2 is set to improve tracking with Ultra Wideband 2 technology.

Predicted Pricing

AirPods Pro 3: US$249–$280

AirTag 2: ₹3,500–₹4,000

Smart Home Refresh: Apple TV and HomePod Mini 3

Apple is also expected to announce a new Apple TV 4K powered by the A17 Pro chip, with possible pricing adjustments.

The HomePod mini 3 may come with environmental sensors and enhanced sound, reinforcing Apple’s smart home ecosystem.

Release Timeline

Event Date (Expected): Second week of September 2025 (likely September 9)

Pre-orders: Around September 12

Availability: From September 19

Apple’s upcoming launch isn’t just another yearly refresh—it’s a strategic leap forward. From AI integration and slimmer devices to expanded smart home functionality, Apple is evolving beyond devices into a tightly knit ecosystem. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a casual user, September 2025 is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most exciting moments in recent history.

