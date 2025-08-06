LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news gaza Brazilian President Lula rbi donald trump Chikungunya DISEASE Bansuri Swaraj latest US news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025

Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025

Apple is gearing up for its biggest product launch yet, with the company expected to unveil a wide array of new hardware in September 2025. From an all-new iPhone 17 lineup to upgraded wearables, audio accessories, and smart home devices, the event promises innovation across the board.

Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025(Image Credit- Pinterest)
Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025(Image Credit- Pinterest)

Published By: Ovi Patankar Basu
Published: August 6, 2025 14:28:58 IST

Apple is gearing up for its biggest product launch yet, with the company expected to unveil a wide array of new hardware in September 2025. From an all-new iPhone 17 lineup to upgraded wearables, audio accessories, and smart home devices, the event promises innovation across the board.

iPhone 17 Series: Slimmer Designs and Pro-Level Upgrades

Apple is expected to launch four new iPhone models:

  • iPhone 17

  • iPhone 17 Air

  • iPhone 17 Pro

  • iPhone 17 Pro Max

All four models are rumored to feature a new A19 chip, 48MP main cameras, and enhanced battery life. The iPhone 17 Air stands out for its ultra-slim design at just 5.5mm, with a 6.6-inch OLED display and eSIM-only support. Meanwhile, the Pro and Pro Max models are expected to cater to professionals with features like a titanium finish, A19 Pro chip, and 8x optical zoom on the Max variant.

Predicted Pricing

  • iPhone 17: US$799–$899 / ₹79,900 / AED 2,934–3,799

  • iPhone 17 Air: US$899 / ₹89,900–99,999 / AED 3,799

  • iPhone 17 Pro: US$1,199 / ₹1,45,990 / AED 4,403

  • iPhone 17 Pro Max: US$1,499–$2,300 / ₹1,64,990 / AED 5,299–7,074

 

Apple Watch Series: Smarter and Stronger

The Apple Watch Series 11, Ultra 3, and SE 3 are also expected to debut.

  • Series 11 may introduce blood pressure monitoring and enhanced AI health tracking.

  • Ultra 3 is built for the outdoors, offering satellite messaging, brighter display, and extended battery.

  • SE 3 offers a budget-friendly upgrade with the new S10 chip.

Predicted Pricing

  • Apple Watch Series 11: US$399

  • Apple Watch Ultra 3: ₹93,999

  • Apple Watch SE 3: ₹15,999

Audio and Tracking: AirPods Pro 3 and AirTag 2

The AirPods Pro 3 will feature adaptive transparency, USB-C, and better noise cancellation. The AirTag 2 is set to improve tracking with Ultra Wideband 2 technology.

Predicted Pricing

  • AirPods Pro 3: US$249–$280

  • AirTag 2: ₹3,500–₹4,000

Smart Home Refresh: Apple TV and HomePod Mini 3

Apple is also expected to announce a new Apple TV 4K powered by the A17 Pro chip, with possible pricing adjustments.
 The HomePod mini 3 may come with environmental sensors and enhanced sound, reinforcing Apple’s smart home ecosystem.

Release Timeline

  • Event Date (Expected): Second week of September 2025 (likely September 9)

  • Pre-orders: Around September 12

  • Availability: From September 19

Apple’s upcoming launch isn’t just another yearly refresh—it’s a strategic leap forward. From AI integration and slimmer devices to expanded smart home functionality, Apple is evolving beyond devices into a tightly knit ecosystem. Whether you’re a tech enthusiast or a casual user, September 2025 is shaping up to be one of Apple’s most exciting moments in recent history.

ALSO READ: August Alert: Pixel 10, Vivo V60 And Many More Set To Dominate Smartphone Buzz

Tags: Apple launchSeptember Launch

RELATED News

Did ChatGPT Just Leak Your Secrets? OpenAI Pulls Feature After Conversations Found On Google
Microsoft Report Warns These 40 Jobs Could Be Replaced By AI Soon – Check If You Are On The List
Garena Free Fire Max Redeem Codes August 4: Unlock Exclusive Skins & Diamonds
India’s Industrial Leap: BSNL And NRL Collaborate To Deploy 5G CNPN, Driving Industry 4.0 Forward
Maruti to Audi: The Indian EV Lineup That’s Shocking Everyone

LATEST NEWS

Jan Dhan Yojana Re-KYC Deadline: What Happens If You Don’t Update Your Account?
10 Years Later, Priyanka Jagga Walks Back Into Bigg Boss, Is A Showdown With Salman Khan Inevitable?
Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Welcomes Former AIADMK MLA VR Karthik Thondaiman
Porto Legend Jorge Costa Passes Away at 53: Football Mourns a True Leader
Cardi B Shows Off $189K Cartier Jewelry Gift From Stefon Diggs, Leaving Fans Amazed By The Stunning Luxury Surprise
RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra Reacts To Trump’s Tariff Threats – What He Said
Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025
Kris Jenner’s Photoshop Fail Sparks “Six Toes” Jokes, Kardashian Clan’s Editing Woes Continue
India Uses UPI — Read to Know What the Rest of the World Is Using
Afghanistan Hit By 3 Earthquakes In Just Over a Week – Why Is The Earth Shaking So Often In Hindu Kush?
Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025
Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025
Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025
Apple Set To Launch iPhone 17 Series And More: Here’s Everything Expected In September 2025

QUICK LINKS

Are you sure want to unlock this post?
Unlock left : 0
Are you sure want to cancel subscription?