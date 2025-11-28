LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple To Open Its Fifth Store In Noida In December: Second Store In Delhi After Saket Store Record Sales, Know Exclusive Services That You Will Get In New Store

Apple To Open Its Fifth Store In Noida In December: Second Store In Delhi After Saket Store Record Sales, Know Exclusive Services That You Will Get In New Store

Apple is going to open its fifth store in Noida after the grand success of Saket store in NCR. The store will open on 11th December

Apple to open New store in Noida, credit: X/Apple
Apple to open New store in Noida, credit: X/Apple

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: November 28, 2025 12:54:35 IST

Apple To Open Its Fifth Store In Noida In December: Second Store In Delhi After Saket Store Record Sales, Know Exclusive Services That You Will Get In New Store

Apple is increasing its offline presence in Indian market. The company is going to launch its fifth store in Noida on 11th December. This is going to be the third outlet of this year. The Apple has ranked among the top five smartphone brand in India in terms of sales. 

Apple’s senior vice president of retail Deirde O’Brien told in an interview that Apple loves customers in India and the company is highly excited to open its third store this year in Noida. 
 
The company’s decision to plant a second store in Delhi, NCR is not too surprising as the Saket store has been a revenue powerhouse for the company since its inauguration. As per reports the Saket store has generated about 60% of revenue earned from the first two stores opened in India. 

The new store will be located at DLF Mall of India, new outlet will target the broader North India region which will offer the Apple’s full ecosystem of product and services to customers.  

India: Key manufacturing and retail hub for Apple 

Apple is not only expanding in India in terms of sale, but it is also setting up the manufacturing plant in India. All the models of newly launched iPhone 17 are being manufactured in India only for the first time. 

Apple’s India revenue increased from 18.26% which is Rs. 79,378 crores in financial year 2025. The net profit was also increased in the balance sheet to 16.4%, which makes up 3,196 crores. Apple now holds a 28% market share in premium smartphone segment which is increased by 6% compared to last year. 

The company opened its first two Indian stores in Mumbai and Delhi in April 2023 and outlets in Bengaluru and Pune in September 2025. The company is also offering unique service for Indian customers, including shop with a specialist over video call making India the second country in the world to receive this feature. The company will also open its second store in Mumbai next year.

First published on: Nov 28, 2025 12:54 PM IST
QUICK LINKS