LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news afghanistan DIG Harcharan Singh Bhullar cctv footage Economist Gita Gopinath kapil sharma bhupendra-patel India cricket news us news
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month

Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month

Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 21:36:31 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month

(Reuters) -Apple and Comcast's NBCUniversal will launch a bundle of Apple TV and Peacock Premium streaming services next week, the companies said on Thursday, combining award-winning originals such as "Ted Lasso" and "The Traitors" for $14.99 a month. The bundle, which launches on Monday, offers U.S. customers more than 30% savings and the option to combine Apple TV with Peacock Premium Plus for $19.99 per month. Media companies are unlocking more value from their streaming content by teaming up with rival platforms, providing customers with discounted pricing and a larger library of shows and movies. "With this first-of-its-kind initiative with Apple, we're redefining what the customer journey should be for a streaming bundle with rich sampling and a smooth sign-up process, and we're broadening the reach of Peacock to even more audiences," said Matt Strauss, chairman, NBCUniversal Media Group. As part of the deal, Apple TV app users and Peacock subscribers will be able to sample a curated selection of the partner service's shows, including marquee live events and sports, popular franchises, and blockbuster movies, in their respective apps. At launch, Peacock subscribers will have access to three episodes of "Stick", "Slow Horses", "Silo", "The Buccaneers", "Foundation", "Palm Royale" and "Prehistoric Planet" from Apple TV for free. Apple TV app users will be able to watch up to three episodes of "Law & Order", "Bel-Air", "Twisted Metal", "Love Island Games", Happy's Place, "The Hunting Party" and "Real Housewives of Miami" from Peacock. (Reporting by Harshita Mary Varghese in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 9:36 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

RELATED News

G20 risk watchdog warns of 'significant gaps' in global crypto rules

Chip stocks rise after TSMC's rosy outlook on strong AI demand

Erotica For Verified Adults: Sam Altman Defends ChatGPT’s ‘Adult Mode’ Plans, Here’s What He Said

UK spy chief warns of AI danger, though not disaster-movie doom

Chip stocks rise after TSMC's rosy outlook on strong AI demand

LATEST NEWS

Diwali Rush In Delhi: Commuters Face Heavy Traffic For Hours, Traffic Police Personnel’s Leave Cancelled

S&P Global strikes $1.8 billion deal for private markets firm With Intelligence (Oct 15)

EXPLAINER-What's in Nestle's sprawling food empire as new CEO wields axe?

IMF lauds Zimbabwe's economic progress, but says arrears block lending

Rybakina needs third set to progress at Ningbo Open

US lawmaker says licensing deal for TikTok algorithm would raise 'serious concerns'

Rybakina needs third set to progress at Ningbo Open

Brawl Over Biryani In Bihar: AIMIM’s Election Campaign Turns Chaotic As People Loot Free Food- WATCH VIDEO!

Olympics-San Siro to take centre stage for opening of 2026 Games

Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month

Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month
Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month
Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month
Apple TV, Peacock streaming bundle to launch next week at $14.99 a month
QUICK LINKS