Attention Bumble And Match Users: Dating Apps Hit by Cyberattack. Find Out Who Is Behind The Attack And If Your Data Is Safe

Attention Bumble And Match Users: Dating Apps Hit by Cyberattack. Find Out Who Is Behind The Attack And If Your Data Is Safe

Bloomberg reports that Bumble, Panera Bread, Match Group and Crunchbase were hit by a wave of cyberattacks linked to the ShinyHunters group, with companies saying limited systems or data were accessed and user logins or financial details were not affected

Bumble cyberattack, credit: X
Bumble cyberattack, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 30, 2026 12:17:34 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Attention Bumble And Match Users: Dating Apps Hit by Cyberattack. Find Out Who Is Behind The Attack And If Your Data Is Safe

Top dating apps consist of Bumble, Panera Bread, Match Group, and CrunchBase have been affected by a new wave of cyberattacks. The cyber security experts have warned about the incident.  

The Bloomberg news has reported that Bumble’s contractor’s account was affected in a phishing attack which leads to brief unauthorised access to part of its network. The company stated that the user’s data and accounts were not affected, and the company has also contracted the law enforcement to take further action against the cyberattack. 

The company told Bloomberg that the hacker made brief unauthorised access to a small portion of the company’s network. 

Sites affected by attack  

Apart from Bumble Panera Bread, also reported cyberattacks. The company said that they have informed law enforcement after finding the cyberattack incident and took steps to contain it. An attacker accessed a software application used to store data which consists of contact information.  

The Match group also confirmed a separate incident affecting a limited amount of users’ data and said the company is in the process of notifying affected customers. A spokesperson stated that there were no clues that user log-in details, financial information or private communication were accessed. Another spokesperson from CrunchBase said that some documents on its corporate network were affected, but the company has contained the incident. 

As per Bloomberg and media reports, Match was also affected by a cyberattack on 16th January through the exact timing of other attacks remains unclear. Tracking these cyber-attacks the cybersecurity experts have warned of a social engineering campaign targeting US firms.  

Who are behind the attack

A group named ShinyHunters has claimed responsibilities for the attack on Bumble, Panera Bread, Match, and CrunchBase. The group was using advanced “vishing’ techniques, which consist of voice-based social engineering to trick employees into revealing login details.  

Google owned cybersecurity firm Mandiant has issued an advisory last week warning regarding the hacking group’s activities. Once the attacker enters the company’s system, the hacker moves laterally targeting connected software as a service platform to access sensitive data. This led them to extract valuable information from multiple parts of the company. 

A person claiming himself to be a part of ShinyHunters has reportedly contacted some victims and tried to extort them. The media reports claims that none of the affected companies has comment on these demands 

First published on: Jan 30, 2026 12:17 PM IST
Attention Bumble And Match Users: Dating Apps Hit by Cyberattack. Find Out Who Is Behind The Attack And If Your Data Is Safe

