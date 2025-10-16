LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Breach of US-based cybersecurity provider F5 blamed on China, Bloomberg News reports

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 16, 2025 07:59:28 IST

(Reuters) -A breach of a major U.S.-based cybersecurity provider F5 has been blamed on state-backed hackers from China, Bloomberg News reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the matter. F5 did not immediately respond to a Reuters request for comment. Reuters could not immediately verify the report. (Reporting by Devika Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sumana Nandy)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 16, 2025 7:59 AM IST
