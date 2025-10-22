Britain increases oversight of Apple and Google in mobile

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Wednesday moved to loosen the grip of Apple and Google in smartphones by designating them as having "strategic market status", giving it the powers to demand the tech giants make specific changes to boost competition. The Competition and Markets Authority said Apple and Google's mobile platforms were used by businesses right across the economy, but the platforms' "rules may be limiting innovation and competition". (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

