Britain increases oversight of Apple and Google in mobile

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: October 22, 2025 18:48:12 IST

LONDON (Reuters) -Britain on Wednesday moved to loosen the grip of Apple and Google in smartphones by designating them as having "strategic market status", giving it the powers to demand the tech giants make specific changes to boost competition. The Competition and Markets Authority said Apple and Google's mobile platforms were used by businesses right across the economy, but the platforms' "rules may be limiting innovation and competition". (Reporting by Paul Sandle; Editing by Kate Holton)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

First published on: Oct 22, 2025 6:48 PM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
