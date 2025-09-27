LIVE TV
Can AI Replace Humans? NYC Jobseeker Outsmarts AI Recruiters With Bold LinkedIn Post, Sparking Debate On Future Hiring

Can AI Replace Humans? NYC Jobseeker Outsmarts AI Recruiters With Bold LinkedIn Post, Sparking Debate On Future Hiring

New York jobseeker Cameron Mattis outsmarted AI recruiters by hiding a flan recipe prompt in his LinkedIn bio. The viral post exposed how companies rely on automated hiring tools, proving that human oversight, judgment, and empathy remain essential in recruitment.

AI Outplayed: New York Jobseeker Outsmarts Recruiter Bots with Flan Recipe Trick (Pc: Ai representative image )
AI Outplayed: New York Jobseeker Outsmarts Recruiter Bots with Flan Recipe Trick (Pc: Ai representative image )

Published By: Bhumi Vashisht
Published: September 27, 2025 16:54:33 IST

The argument about whether Artificial Intelligence will ever replace human workers has been garnished with an unexpected dash, courtesy of the clever New York jobseeker Cameron Mattis. Overwhelmed by the barrage of automated Applicant Tracking Systems (ATS) and AI recruiters on LinkedIn, he sought to test just how intelligent the system really was.

He embedded an opaque prompt instructing a Large Language Model (LLM) to parse and execute his demand for the inclusion of a flan recipe in any outreach message, covertly nesting such an instruction inside his professional summary. His was not a testing shot in the dark, but rather a glaringly perceptive real-time diagnostic: An approach that laid bare the reliance-and importantly, limitation-of automated outreach to hiring personnel.

The Rise of Prompt Engineering for Job Search

Mattis’s subsequent post went viral and garnered attention for sharing a recruiter’s email with an elaborate recipe for the quintessential custard dessert. This moment revealed an industry-wide practice: generative AI is used not only for initial screening but also for crafting a first contact with potential candidates that sounds personalized. The flan recipe seemed to be a dead giveaway that the message had originated from a machine adhering rigidly to some set of instructions, rather than a human recruiter exercising critical judgment.

A jobseeker’s use of prompt injection presents an innovative counter-tactic against increasingly opaque AI-driven hiring processes. Indeed, as companies deploy AI for speed and efficiency, candidates have already found novel tools to break the system and force human intervention.

AI Oversight: The Irreplaceable Human Element

The incident serves as a very crucial state-of-account reminder that, while AIs excel at processing volumes of data-from keywords in a CV to complex instructions in a bio-it falls desperately short on human oversight and discernment when so much depends on nuanced communication. A human recruiter would have instantly called out the unacceptable inclusion of a flan recipe in a professional message, thus relieving that message from suffering in a cyber-land. Not doing so can blindfold any automating system that is very critical for processes like candidate engagement.

Hence, the major lesson learned is that AI should work as an able ally to decision-makers, relieving humans of mundane work, but cannot assume the judgment, ethical filter, and empathy required for the complex art of recruiting. The flan recipe proves that the role of a person nowadays is not to prevent their machine but to ensure that the machine is working fine.

Tags: AI in recruitmentAI vs humanCameron MattisLinkedIn job search

