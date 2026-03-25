Redmi 15 SE 5G To Debut Soon In India: 108MP Camera, Snapdragon Chipset, And Curved Display, Check Launch Date And Price

Chinese smartphone manufacturing company Xiaomi is gearing up expand its portfolio in mid-range segment. The company is all set to launch Redmi Note 15 SE 5G. The device will hit the market in early April and is said to be a rebranded version of the Chinese exclusive variant that focuses on the design and competitive price.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G features and specification

The upcoming device is expected to feature a 6.77-inch curved AMOLED display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and peak brightness of 3,200 nits. The device is likely to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 6 Gen 3 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

The media reports and experts claim that the phone will be packed with a 5,520mAh battery supported by 45W wired fast charging. In terms of optics, the rear panel of the device is likely to feature a dual camera setup offering a primary camera of 108MP and an 8MP ultrawide lens. The front panel of the device features a 20MP camera for selfie and video calling

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G India Launch Date

The Redmi Note 15 SE 5G will launch in India on 2nd April 2026. The device will be available for purchase through the company’s official website along with e-commerce platform Flipkart and retail stores across India. The company has already launched a dedicated microsite for the device.

Redmi Note 15 SE 5G Price

The company has not officially revealed the price of Redmi Note 15 SE 5G, but the media reports and leaks suggest that the upcoming mid-range device will be priced between Rs 19,999 and Rs 21,499. The device will be an affordable option in the Redmi Note 15 series. Also Read: Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally? Europe Report, Robin Liu’s Resignation Signals Exit From Key Markets — What Does It Mean for Users?

