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Home > Tech and Auto News > Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally? Europe Report, Robin Liu’s Resignation Signals Exit From Key Markets — What Does It Mean for Users?

Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally? Europe Report, Robin Liu’s Resignation Signals Exit From Key Markets — What Does It Mean for Users?

Amid fresh speculation about its global strategy, OnePlus is facing renewed questions over whether it is scaling back operations in key international markets.

Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally?
Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally?

Published By: Manisha Chauhan
Last updated: March 25, 2026 09:45:09 IST

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Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally? Europe Report, Robin Liu’s Resignation Signals Exit From Key Markets — What Does It Mean for Users?

Amid fresh speculation about its global strategy, OnePlus is facing renewed questions over whether it is scaling back operations in key international markets. In a now-deleted X post, Internet tipster Yogesh Brar had claimed that OnePlus would be shutting down operations in key global markets to shift focus to its entry and mid-range market in India. 

“OnePlus is shutting down in select Global markets. China business will stay unaffected. India market will mostly get budget & mid-range products. (Not a good news for US, UK & EU customers) [sic],” Brar wrote in the deleted X post. 

Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally?

A report by 9to5Google, citing an unnamed source, has added weight ot the claims, stating that OnePlus is planning to shut down operations in select regions, including large parts of Europe. 

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The report suggests that the move could begin as early as April 2026, although the exact timeline has not been independently confirmed. It also noted that some employees were informed in advance, with a section of the workforce already receiving severance packages.

OnePlus Shutting Down: Ceo Robin Liu Resigns 

The buzz has been further fueled by the resignation of OnePlus India Ceo Robin Liu on Tuesday, stating he would be “pursuing his personal passions.”
Liu joined OnePlus in 2018, initially heading sales, before being elevated to CEO of OnePlus North America in 2022. He was later reappointed as CEO of OnePlus India in 2024. 

“We thank Robin for his contributions to OnePlus India. He moves on to pursue his personal passions, and we wish him the very best for his future endeavours,” the company said in an official statement. 

“OnePlus India operations continue with local strategy and business continuity ensured,” it added.

Reports suggest he is currently serving his notice period, with March 31 expected to be his final working day. He has already returned to China as part of his transition out of the company. 

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Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally? Europe Report, Robin Liu’s Resignation Signals Exit From Key Markets — What Does It Mean for Users?
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Is OnePlus Shutting Down Globally? Europe Report, Robin Liu’s Resignation Signals Exit From Key Markets — What Does It Mean for Users?
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