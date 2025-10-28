LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Can’t Afford To Travel? This AI App Will Make Your Friends Jealous With Stunning Vacation Images In Minutes

An AI app that can help you create vacation pictures right from the sofa. Can’t travel because of the busy schedule? Check out this app that makes almost realistic pictures with just a few selfies. Check out the app.

AI vacation photo app, Virtual travel technology, Fake vacation photos app, AI-generated travel images, Artificial intelligence photo tools, Virtual tourism innovation, Realistic AI photo editing, Travel tech 2025, AI photo generator app, Digital vacation simulation, Travel photography trends, Virtual holiday experience, AI in social media content, Smart photo editing apps (Image Credit: Canva)

Published By: Khushi Surana
Last updated: October 28, 2025 16:46:53 IST

Travelling can be super expensive, but it is inexpensive if you create pictures of the places without actually going there. 

Not everyone has time to go for a vacation every 2 months, but the social media craze tends to get into our heads. You may not be able to go to your favourite destination, but your Instagram feed can, Thanks to AI. It can create a realistic picture for you just as you like it. 

The AI App

According to the sources, the app is called the ‘Endless Summer’. It is available on both the App Store and the Google Play Store. People can easily download it and access it in minutes. All you need to give is a picture of yourself and your location, where you see yourself. You may not be on a beach in Goa, but your feed sure is. 

How to use?

To test this app out, download it on your phone or tablet. Upload a few selfies and pick your favourite destination, from mountains to beaches and to tall buildings. The app will give you a picture of where you are rocking in your dream location in just a few minutes. According to reports, your first three pictures are absolutely free, and after that you can opt for a plan starting at just $3.99 (around Rs. 330) for 30 images, $17.00 (around Rs. 1500) for 150 images and $34.00 (around Rs. 2900) for 300 images. 

The Viral Trend

The trend got viral on X with users posting their pictures made with the help of this AI app. The users are saying that photos look too real to be true, but it is also being warned that such AI images promote a fake lifestyle, and access to your data is also given to the app. It is important to be safe while being aware of the trends. 

Also Read: OpenAI Launches Free ChatGPT Go Access in India – Here’s Everything You Need to Know

First published on: Oct 28, 2025 4:35 PM IST
