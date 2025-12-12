LIVE TV
CHATGPT-5.2 Release: Everything You Need to Know About the Game-Changing Update

ChatGPT-5.2 is here with major upgrades in reasoning, speed, coding, long-context understanding, and professional task handling. Here’s everything you need to know about this game-changing AI update.

Published By: Vani Verma
Published: December 12, 2025 09:19:49 IST

OpenAI launched GPT-5.2, the latest in its line of AI models. This new version of GPT is aimed towards knowledge workers assisting them in doing quality work across a variety of professions using tasks such as writing code, creating spreadsheets, producing presentations, analyzing long text documents, handling complicated multi-stage projects, etc. 

Big Improvements in Intelligence and Work Tasks

The primary focus of this release of GPT-5.2 was to improve the AI’s AI performance in job-related tasks; it has achieved a performance level equal to or better than human expert performance in most job-related benchmarks. In addition, it is faster and less expensive than previous versions, producing high-quality work faster.

Better at Coding and Complex Projects

The latest version of the GPT has achieved significant improvements in coding and technical task performance compared to earlier models. The new model is better than previous versions at debugging code, developing programs, and completing complicated technical projects. 

Long Context and Vision-Based Tasks

Finally, GPT-5.2 has improved its understanding of lengthy documents (research papers, reports, contracts, etc.) since it can interpret images with more accuracy, helping it with graphs, charts, and other visual projects.

How To Access It

OpenAI is currently rolling out the latest ChatGPT version (GPT-5.2) for all paid subscribers to ChatGPT products: Plus, Pro, and Enterprise. Users will have three different options available: Instant, Thinking and Pro. Developers can also access GPT-5.2 via OpenAI’s application programming interface (API).

Why It’s Important

The goal of GPT-5.2 is to make AI more productive and allow individuals to accomplish more things with AI at work or in creative pursuits by providing individuals with enhanced abilities in reasoning, coding, performing long-term tasks and using tools. As a result, it will likely be one of the most effective tools for AI currently available.

This article is based on information available on the official OpenAI website and public announcements at the time of writing. Features, performance details, and rollout availability may change as OpenAI releases further updates.

First published on: Dec 12, 2025 9:19 AM IST
QUICK LINKS