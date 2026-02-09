Confused Between Samsung Galaxy A07 And Redmi 15c ? Check This Quick Comparision From Display To Processor Here Before Buying

South Korean tech giant Samsung has recently launched the Galaxy A07 in India. The newly launched affordable smartphone features an HD+ display with a peak brightness of 800 nits. The device runs on Android 16 operating system, and the company promises 7 years of OS and security updates.

Galaxy A07 is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimnesity 6300 chipset paired with 8GB RAM and it is backed with a 6000mAh battery supported by 25W wired fast charging. The newly launched 5G smartphone is priced at Rs 15,999.

If you are confused between both the phones than here a detailed comparison of both the phone

Display

Samsung Galaxy A07 features a 6.7-inch HD+ LCD display with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and a peak brightness of 800 nits.

The Redmi 15c comes with a bigger screen of 6.9 inches. The device features an HD+ LCD display with a refresh rate of 120Hz and a resolution of 1600×720 pixels. The display offers a peak brightness of 810 nits and HBM, TUV Rheinland Low Blue light. Additionally, the display is Flicker free.

Processor and OS

The Samsung Galaxy A07 is powered by MediaTek Dimnesity 6300 6nm octa-core chipset paired with up to 6GB of LPDDR4X RAM and Arm Mali-G57 MC2. The device runs on Android 16 with One UI 8 out of the box.

Redmi 15c is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 6300 6nm octa-core processor, same as the Samsung device. The chipset is paired with up to 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and Arm Mali G57 MC2. The phone runs on Android 15 with Xiaomi hyperOS 2 out of the box.

Camera

In terms of optics, the Samsung Galaxy A07 offers a dual camera setup on the rear panel offering a primary camera sensor of 50MP and 2MP depth sensor. The setup has a complimentary LED flash for better results. The front panel of smartphones has an 8MP camera sensor for selfie and video calling.

The Redmi 15c also has a dual camera setup on the rear panel featuring a primary sensor of 50MP supported by a secondary camera whereas the front panel offers an 8MP camera sensor for selfie and video calling.

Battery

The Samsung Galaxy A07 is packed with a 6,000mAh battery supported by 25W Type-C wired fast charging.

Whereas the Redmi 15c is also packed with a 6,000mAh but has a higher wired fast charging support of 33W.

Connectivity and other

In terms of connectivity, Samsung Galaxy A07 have a 3.5mm headphone jack, 12 bands 5G connectivity, 2.4GHz + 5GHz Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS+ GLONASS and USB-C. For security the device has side-mounted fingerprint sensor and has IP54 certification for resistance against dust and water.

The Redmi 15c has a 3.5mm headphone jack, 5G connectivity, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.4, GPS+ GLONASS and USB Type-C. For security, the device has a side-mounted fingerprint sensor and an IP64 certification for resistance against dust and water.

Verdict

Both the phones are closely aligned in terms of features and specifications, but Redmi 15c has somewhere more features in terms of display and RAM at a lower price. However, Samsung promises longer software and security updates.