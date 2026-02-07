LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown India US trade deal BCB donald trump AI visuals Mumbai mayor Aksai chin Balochistan desert viral clip Virat Kohli RCB All India Breakdown
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

Dubstep has launched its Valentine’s Day “Love on Loop” campaign with limited-edition Buzz X12 Love Edition earbuds, priced at Rs 599 and available exclusively on Swiggy Instamart.

Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds
Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 7, 2026 15:27:14 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

Dubstep, which is a part of the Nu Republic Universe, has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign ‘Love on Loop’, offering its limited-edition Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition. The limited-edition earbuds are exclusively on Swiggy Instamart, the earbuds are developed to combine bold style with convenience of quick commerce. 

The Buzz X12 Love Edition arrives in a striking passion-red finish with metallic accents, crafted specially for the Valentine season. The audio wear is powered by the Bluetooth v5.4 and tuned with X-Bass technology, and it delivers deep bass and clear vocals. 

The earbuds feature Environment Noise Cancellation (ENC) for enhanced sound quality during calls. It has a massive battery backup for up to 60 hours, intuitive touch controls, and a comfortable fit for all-day use. 

You Might Be Interested In

Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Price

The limited-edition wireless earbuds are priced at Rs.599 only. This is a limited period price and is only exclusively available on Swiggy Instamart. Ujjwal Sarin, founder of the Nu Republic, stated that “Valentine’s Day is about moments, not planning weeks in advance. With Love on Loop, we wanted to blend instant access with real emotion,” 

He further said that “Dubstep is built for spontaneity loud, expressive, and ready when you are. Partnering with Instamart lets us deliver that vibe in minutes.” 

Valentine Day Special Offer

As a part of the Valentine campaign, customers buying earbuds on Instamart can get a chance to win Valentine’s rewards. Out of all the buyers, nine of them will receive a dinner voucher worth Rs 3,000 each and one grand prize winner will win an air ticket for two to Goa and along with this they will get an opportunity to meet Bollywood actor Abhay Deol too. 

Also Read: Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs… 

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 3:27 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Buzz X12Dubstepvalentine day

RELATED News

Oppo Find X9s Confirmed: 200MP Camera, Massive 7,000mAh Battery, Powerful Dimensity 9500 Chip – Check Launch Date, Price & Full Specs

Tecno Pova Curve 2 5G To Debut Soon In India With Triple Camera Setup, 7,750mAh Battery And MediaTek Chipset, Launching On…

Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs…

Samsung Launches Galaxy A07 5G With 50MP Camera, 6,000mAh Battery And 120Hz Refresh Rate At Just Rs…

Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Teaser Hints At Low Light Video, Jaw-Dropping Zoom, Check Insane Features Here Ahead Of The Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

T20 World Cup 2026 Opening Ceremony: Badshah, Nora Fatehi Set To Dazzle At Wankhede | Live Streaming And How To Watch

Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

PAK vs NED | Babar Azam Trolled After Pakistan’s Nervy Win Over Netherlands in T20 World Cup 2026, Fans Shame Former Pak Captain For Another Batting Failure

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain Movie Review: Shubhangi Atre Shines, But Aasif Sheikh, Rohitashv Gour Comedy Falls Flat, TV Charm Fails to Translate to the Big Screen

Islamabad Blast: Islamic State Pakistan Province Claims Deadly Mosque Attack That Killed 31 And Injured 169, Names Saifullah Ansari As Suicide Bomber

‘Golden Letter Day’: How Will India-US Interim Trade Deal Benefit Indian Exporters And Farmers? Piyush Goyal Responds

Roka On The Run: Family Holds Unusual Engagement Ceremony At Mumbai Metro Station, Netizens React | Watch VIRAL Video

Fractal Analytics IPO: India’s First AI-Focused Company Goes Public Soon – ₹2,833.90 Crore Opportunity for Investors

SAIL Recruitment 2025 Admit Card Out For Management Trainee Posts, Check Vacancies, How to Download Admit Card

Suhe Ve Vibe: Fukrey Fame Singer Gandhharv Sachdeva Recreates a Grand Punjabi Wedding with Nishant Malkani and Himanshi Khurana

Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…
Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…
Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…
Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

QUICK LINKS