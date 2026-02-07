Dubstep Launches Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition Exclusively On Swiggy Instamart With ENC, Bluetooth v5.4 At Just Rs…

Dubstep, which is a part of the Nu Republic Universe, has launched its Valentine’s Day campaign ‘Love on Loop’, offering its limited-edition Buzz X12 wireless Earbuds- Love Edition. The limited-edition earbuds are exclusively on Swiggy Instamart, the earbuds are developed to combine bold style with convenience of quick commerce.

The Buzz X12 Love Edition arrives in a striking passion-red finish with metallic accents, crafted specially for the Valentine season. The audio wear is powered by the Bluetooth v5.4 and tuned with X-Bass technology, and it delivers deep bass and clear vocals.

The limited-edition wireless earbuds are priced at Rs.599 only. This is a limited period price and is only exclusively available on Swiggy Instamart. Ujjwal Sarin, founder of the Nu Republic, stated that “Valentine’s Day is about moments, not planning weeks in advance. With Love on Loop, we wanted to blend instant access with real emotion,”

He further said that “Dubstep is built for spontaneity loud, expressive, and ready when you are. Partnering with Instamart lets us deliver that vibe in minutes.” Valentine Day Special Offer As a part of the Valentine campaign, customers buying earbuds on Instamart can get a chance to win Valentine’s rewards. Out of all the buyers, nine of them will receive a dinner voucher worth Rs 3,000 each and one grand prize winner will win an air ticket for two to Goa and along with this they will get an opportunity to meet Bollywood actor Abhay Deol too. Also Read: Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs…