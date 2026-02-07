LIVE TV
Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs…

Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs…

Honda has launched the Dio 125 X-Edition and Shine 125 Limited Edition in India, priced at Rs.87,733 and Rs.86,211 (ex-showroom), featuring new colours and cosmetic updates.

Honda Dio 125 XEdition and Shine 125 limited edition launched
Honda Dio 125 XEdition and Shine 125 limited edition launched

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: February 7, 2026 10:55:21 IST

Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs…

Honda Motorcycles has launched two new two-wheelers in India, Honda Dio 125 X-Edition scooter and Honda Shine 125 limited edition motor bike. The scooter is priced at Rs.87,733 whereas the motor bike is priced at Rs 86,211 (ex-showroom). Buyers can book the two-wheelers both online and offline by visiting dealerships. 

Honda Shine 125 limited edition 

The new Shine 125 limited edition is priced at Rs 1000 more than the standard Shine 125 Disc variant. The motor bike offers a new colour shade, Pearl Siren Blue finished in a deep blue shade and contrasted with brown tank graphics. The company has also paired the new shade with pyrite brown visual appeal. Other than these cosmetic updates, the motor bike remains identical to the standard Shine 125 Disc in terms of hardware. The bike is powered by 123.94cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine that generates 10.6bhp of power and 11 Nm of torque. The braking duties are handled by a 240mm front disc and a rear drum, supported by a combined braking system. 

Honda Dio 125 X- Edition 

The all-new Dio 125 X- Edition comes with an exclusive Pearl Siren Blue and Pearl Deep Ground Grey dual-tone colour scheme with a dark blue finish on the body panels with the apron having a grey finish. 

The scooter also has bold, modern graphics that add a youthful vibe, while the red-painted alloy wheels create a striking contrast against the body’s colour.  

In terms of features, the Dio 125 X- Edition has the same features as the H-smart variant. The company has installed a TFT display offering smartphone connectivity, enabling turn-by-turn navigation along with SMS and call alerts, and a USB-C charging port. 

In terms of Mechanics of the newly launched scooter, the X-Edition remains unchanged. It offers a 123.92cc air-cooled, single-cylinder engine producing 8.19bhp of power and 10.5Nm of torque. 

While launching the new special editions, Managing Director, President & CEO of Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, Mr. Tsutsumu Otani said “At Honda, we continuously strive to bring products that resonate with the aspirations of India’s new-age riders. The all-new Dio 125 X-Edition and Shine 125 Limited Edition reflect our commitment to offering new expressions of style while upholding the reliability and confidence that customers expect from Honda. These limited editions combine expressive design with Honda’s trusted quality, ensuring that every ride feels confident and effortless.” 

First published on: Feb 7, 2026 10:55 AM IST
Tags: HondaHonda DioHonda Dio 125 X- EditionHonda ShineHonda Shine 125Honda Shine 125 limited edition

Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs…

Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs…
Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs…
Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs…
Honda Launches Dio 125 X-Edition And Honda Shine 125 limited edition: New Vibrant Colours, Integrated Technology Starting At Just Rs…

