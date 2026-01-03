ECINet: Election Commission Invites Citizens To Share Feedback For Official App, Know The Last Date

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday invited citizens across the country to download the ECINet App and submit suggestions to further improve the platform, with the feedback window remaining open till January 10, 2026. The ECI claimed that citizens can share their input via the “Submit a Suggestion” tab in the ECINet App.



The official press note of from the ECI states that “Election Commission of India invites all citizens to download the ECINet App and give their suggestions to improve the App by using the ‘Submit a Suggestion’ tab on the App. Citizens can now give their suggestions till the 10th of January, 2026”.

As per the ECI, the trial versions of the new ECINet App have already demonstrated significant improvements in voter services and election-related information dissemination.

The commission officially stated that “The trial versions of the new ECINet App enables better voter services, quicker availability of polling percentage trends and also the publication of Index Cards within 72 hours of the close of polls, an exercise that previously took several weeks or months. The App was successfully tried out during the Bihar Assembly Elections 2025 and the bye-elections”

The ECI has noticed that the platform is being “continually improved and refined” based on feedback from Chief Electoral Officers (CEOs), District Election Officers (DEOs), Electoral Registration Officers (EROs), Observers and field officials. It said user suggestions received through the App will also be examined carefully and incorporated to make the platform more user-friendly. The app will be launched this month

ECINet is one of the major initiatives of the Commission taken under the leadership of Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar along with Election Commissioners Dr. Sukhbir Singh Sandhu and Dr. Vivek Joshi. Work on the development of the ECINet App started after its announcement on May 04, 2025, the Commission said.

The App has been designed as a single, unified digital platform for citizens by integrating nearly 40 existing election-related applications and websites into one interface. These include the Voter Helpline App (VHA), CVIGIL, Saksham, Polling Trends (Voter Turnout App) and the Know Your Candidate (KYC) App, among others.

The Commission said the ECINet App is available for download on both the Google Play Store and the Apple App Store, making it accessible to a wide range of users.

The app comes ahead of the 2026 assembly election in Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal and the Union Territory of Puducherry.