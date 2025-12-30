Find N6 Leaks: What’s New In Oppo’s New Foldable Phone? Check Design, Key Specifications And Expected Upgrades Here

As per media reports and experts, the Oppo Find N6 is expected to feature an 8.2-inch LTPO UTG inner display with 2K resolution, and a 6.62-inch cover display. This allows users to access essential functions without opening the device. The phone is likely to weigh around 225 gram and could be offered in three colour options that is Original Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange.

The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is expected to pair up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. Some media reports also suggest that it may introduce a version with Beidou satellite communication support, catering to users who require enhanced navigation capabilities.

The foldable phone is likely to offer two battery units rated at 2,700mAh and 3,150mAh; combined they may offer a total capacity of 5,850mAh, which the company could round off to 6,000mAh for marketing purposes. This setup aims to balance power needs with a foldable design.

The company has not announced an official launch date; rumors suggest that the Oppo Find N6 could be launched in January 2026.