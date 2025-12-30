Find N6 Leaks: What’s New In Oppo’s New Foldable Phone? Check Design, Key Specifications And Expected Upgrades Here

Oppo is gearing up to launch its next generation foldable phone, the Oppo Find N6. However, the company has not confirmed the device, but the recent leaks have outlined several of its key highlights. The upcoming foldable phone is expected to follow the same book style pattern featured in the Oppo Find N5. It may bring significant upgrades to display, processing power, and camera technology.
Oppo Find N6 features and specification
As per media reports and experts, the Oppo Find N6 is expected to feature an 8.2-inch LTPO UTG inner display with 2K resolution, and a 6.62-inch cover display. This allows users to access essential functions without opening the device. The phone is likely to weigh around 225 gram and could be offered in three colour options that is Original Titanium, Deep Black, and Golden Orange.
The phone is expected to offer a triple camera lineup on the back panel. The primary sensors are reportedly two 50MP cameras and a 200 MP main sensor. In addition, the foldable may include a 2MP multispectral sensor; the foldable phone is also expected to feature a 2MP multispectral sensor to improve colour accuracy, white balance, and overall image quality.
The device is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset. It is expected to pair up to 16 GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage. Some media reports also suggest that it may introduce a version with Beidou satellite communication support, catering to users who require enhanced navigation capabilities.
The foldable phone is likely to offer two battery units rated at 2,700mAh and 3,150mAh; combined they may offer a total capacity of 5,850mAh, which the company could round off to 6,000mAh for marketing purposes. This setup aims to balance power needs with a foldable design.
The company has not announced an official launch date; rumors suggest that the Oppo Find N6 could be launched in January 2026.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed