From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer

The best options for laptops for graphic designers now come with stylus support, strong processors, and fast storage making devices capable of managing heavy design software. These laptops make the workflow smooth, faster revisions, and better creative control. The graphic designer gets access to sketching, editing, and presentation tasks as these devices offer touch screen display. Here are the best five touch screens that you can consider as an option if you are a graphic designer.

HP OmniBook 5 Flip

The HP OmniBook 5 Flip is a refined 2-in-1 laptop designed for flexible work, study, and everyday use. The device is powered by a 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor for multitasking, presentations, and content consumption. The laptop features a 14-inch 2K WUXGA touchscreen that offers sharp visual and peak brightness of 300nits.

The 360-degree hinge supports multiple usage. The laptop also offers a 5MP camera sensor and fingerprint reader which improves moder hybrid work requirements.

ASUS Vivobook 15

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is developed for users who want a dependable touchscreen laptop for office work, education, and everyday tasks. The device is powered by 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1315U processor paired with 16 GB RAM. The laptop features 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display with anti-glare coating.

HP Pavillion x360

The HP Pavillion x360 is a perfect blend of performance and flexibility in a well maintained 2-in-1 design. The device is powered by 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor paired with 16GB RAM. The device seamlessly manages multitasking, presentations, and media consumption smoothly. The device features14-inch full HD touchscreen with multiple usage modes.

HP Chromebook X360

The HP Chromebook x360 is designed for simple, cloud-based computing and everyday use. The device runs on Chrome OS, and it is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 processor which is perfect for tasks such as web browsing, online classes, and document editing. The laptop features a 14-inch touchscreen that supports tablet and tent modes.

Lenovo IdeaPad 5

The Lenovo Ideapad 5 is a 2-in-1 is powered by high-performance Intel Core i5-13420H processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and a fast 512GB SSD storage unit. The display features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen with a peak brightness of 300nits.


