LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather alka kerkar love behind bars canada 2025 compensation ICE border 2 cast donald trump Delhi NCR Weather
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer

From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer

If you are a graphic designer then a perfect touch screen laptop is a great asset for you. Here is a list of top 5 touch screen laptop which feature powerful processor and great display quality with touchscreen support.

Touch Screen Laptops
Touch Screen Laptops

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 23, 2026 13:45:45 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer

The graphic designer requires tools and software that support creativity, accuracy, and efficiency. A high-performance touch screen laptop for graphic designers meets these expectations by offering traditional computing power with intuitive input methods. The touchscreen laptops allow designers to draw, edit, and change the designs directly on the screen, reducing reliance on external devices. The modern display technology features sharp visuals and consistent colours essential for professional work. 

You Might Be Interested In

The best options for laptops for graphic designers now come with stylus support, strong processors, and fast storage making devices capable of managing heavy design software. These laptops make the workflow smooth, faster revisions, and better creative control. The graphic designer gets access to sketching, editing, and presentation tasks as these devices offer touch screen display. Here are the best five touch screens that you can consider as an option if you are a graphic designer. 

HP OmniBook 5 Flip 

The HP OmniBook 5 Flip is a refined 2-in-1 laptop designed for flexible work, study, and everyday use. The device is powered by a 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1334U processor for multitasking, presentations, and content consumption. The laptop features a 14-inch 2K WUXGA touchscreen that offers sharp visual and peak brightness of 300nits. 

You Might Be Interested In

The 360-degree hinge supports multiple usage. The laptop also offers a 5MP camera sensor and fingerprint reader which improves moder hybrid work requirements. 

ASUS Vivobook 15 

The ASUS Vivobook 15 is developed for users who want a dependable touchscreen laptop for office work, education, and everyday tasks. The device is powered by 13th Generation Intel Core i3-1315U processor paired with 16 GB RAM. The laptop features 15.6-inch Full HD touchscreen display with anti-glare coating. 

HP Pavillion x360 

The HP Pavillion x360 is a perfect blend of performance and flexibility in a well maintained 2-in-1 design. The device is powered by 13th Generation Intel Core i5-1335U processor paired with 16GB RAM. The device seamlessly manages multitasking, presentations, and media consumption smoothly. The device features14-inch full HD touchscreen with multiple usage modes. 

HP Chromebook X360 

The HP Chromebook x360 is designed for simple, cloud-based computing and everyday use. The device runs on Chrome OS, and it is powered by Intel Celeron N4020 processor which is perfect for tasks such as web browsing, online classes, and document editing. The laptop features a 14-inch touchscreen that supports tablet and tent modes. 

Lenovo IdeaPad 5 

The Lenovo Ideapad 5 is a 2-in-1 is powered by high-performance Intel Core i5-13420H processor paired with 16GB LPDDR5x RAM and a fast 512GB SSD storage unit. The display features a 14-inch WUXGA IPS touchscreen with a peak brightness of 300nits. 

Also Read: Apple Pay To Debut In India THIS Year: Tech Giant To Roll Out Features In Phases, Check Details And RBI Guidelines

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 1:45 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: AsusHPLaptopLenevoTouch screen laptop

RELATED News

Will India Revoke TikTok Ban After US Deal? Chinese Control Ends As American Investors Take Charge

Samsung Galaxy A57 Spotted On Certification Website Ahead of S26 Launch, Expected Features And Specifications

Meet Dhruv Pandit: The Youngest Cybersecurity Entrepreneur Who Represented India’s Cybersecurity Concern At Davos

Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

Airtel Rolls Out Infinity Family Plan: Get Unlimited Calling, 105GB High Speed Data And OTT Bundle Subscription For Two At Just…

LATEST NEWS

Japan PM Sanae Takaichi Dissolves Lower House After 3 Months in Office, Calls Snap Election on February 8

IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: When And Where And How To Watch India vs New Zealand Match Live Cricket Streaming

‘VIP Chariot, Title Row’: Why Shankaracharya Swami Avimukteshwaranand Is At Loggerheads With Magh Mela Admin

Republic Day 2026 Rehearsal: Check Out Key Delhi Roads Closed, Metro Gates Restricted | Full Traffic Advisory

‘Ye Obsession Nahi, Jealousy Hai’: Who is Stebin Ben Sister? Kriti Sanon’s Sister Nupur Sanon’s Wedding Turns Controversial as ‘Same Outfit’ Sparks Outrage

From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer

Who Are Alka Kerkar And Rajeshree Shirwadkar? Leading Contenders In Race For Mumbai Mayor Post In BMC

‘One Day You Are In Pole Position, Next Day You Are In Troll Position’: Ravi Shastri On Team India Head Coach Job

Bandhan Bank Q3: Shares Jump 5% On Strong Performance And Upgrades

Killer Love Behind Bars: Priya Seth, Convicted Of Murdering Ex, To Wed Five-Time Killer On Parole In Jaipur Today

From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer
From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer
From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer
From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer

QUICK LINKS