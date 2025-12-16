From Renault Duster To Nissan Tekton: Top 10 SUV Which Are Ready To Launch In Early 2026

SUVs have remained the first choice of Indian buyers. The high ground clearance, stability on uneven roads, and powerful road presence on Indian roads. For these reasons, every car brand is trying to outperform its competitors by launching new SUVs.

The Indian car maker like Tata Motors, Mahindra, and Maruti Suzuki have created a hold on Indian roads whereas the European and German brands have also levelled up their SUV game. Here are the top 10 upcoming SUVs that are expected to launch by the early 2026

Volkswagen Tera

Volkswagen is ready to launch its new compact SUV in early 2026, Volkswagen Tera. The SUV is expected to feature a proper sporty design. The key specification of the car includes 1-liter 3-cylinder Petrol Engine with manual and automatic transmission. The car is expected to give a mileage of 18-20 kmpl. In terms of security features, the car will feature up to 8 airbags. The expected starting ex-showroom price of Volkswagen Tera is Rs. 9 lakhs.

Renault Duster 2026

Renault Duster is ready to attract the Indian buyers with its muscular looks and rugged design. The key specification of Renault Duster 2026 includes 1.2-liters of Mild Hybrid Engine with both manual and automatic transmission. The car offers a mileage of 14kmpl for automatic transmission and 19 kmpl for manual transmission. The car also features 6 airbags. The expected starting ex-showroom price of Renault Duster 2026 is around Rs.10 lakhs. The car is expected to launch in January 2026. Top 10 SUV to launch in 2026

Kia Seltos 2026

Kia Seltos has been one of India’s top selling SUV. The company is all set to launch the upgraded version of Kia Seltos by March 2026. The car will feature a 1.5-liter Petrol Engine with both manual and automatic transmission and gives mileage up to 20 kmpl. In terms of security, the car will offer 6 airbags. The expected starting ex-showroom price of the car is Rs. 11.30 lakhs.

Kia Syros EV

The kia will be launching another SUV too. The Kia Syros, which was launched in 2025, and the company is now going to launch the EV version of the Syros in February 2026. The key specification of the car includes an Electric Motor engine with 49kWh or 42kWh battery. The car will be offered only automatic transmission. The new EV will feature 6 airbags and an expected range of 370 Km per charge. The expected starting ex-showroom price of Kia Syros is Rs. 14 lakhs.

Tata Punch Facelift 2026

Tata is also going to launch its new SUV in early 2026. The company will launch the facelift variant of Tata Punch in 2026. The car will feature connected LED lights, a new front design, and a larger touchscreen infotainment system. The key specifications of the car include a 1.2-liter 3-cylinder Petrol Engine with a CNG option. The new Tata Punch facelift will have 5-speed manual and automatic for petrol variant and 5-speed manual transmission for CNG variants.

The car is expected to offer mileage up to 21kmpl on petrol and 26.9 km/kg on CNG. In terms of security, the car offers only dual airbags. The expected starting ex-showroom price of a car is Rs. 6 lakhs.

Mahindra XEV 4e

Mahindra XEV 4e is expected to be released in January 2026. The upgraded electric SUV will be a 5-seater car with features such as ADAS, regenerative braking, a 360-degree camera, and an Anti-Lock Braking System. The key specifications of the car include a single Electric motor engine with automatic transmission. The car offers a range of 350km per charge. The expected staring ex-showroom price of the car is Rs. 13 lakhs.

Volkswagen Tayron

The Volkswagen Tayron is expected to launch in early 2026. The car offers an all-wheel drive, a large infotainment screen of 15-inch, Level 2 ADAS, dual zone climate control, and a panoramic sunroof. The key specification of the car includes 2.0-liter Turbocharged Petrol TSI Engine with 7 speed Automatic transmission. The car offers 6 airbags across the variant.

The car is expected to give a mileage of 17kmpl. The expected starting ex-showroom price of the car is Rs. 48 lakhs.

Nissan Tekton

The Nissan Tekton is expected to hit the Indian roads in early 2026. The car is built on the next generation Renault Duster platform. The key specification of the car includes a 1.3-liter Turbocharged Petrol and 1.5-liter Naturally aspired petrol engine with both automatic and manual transmission.

The car offers mileage of 18kmpl for automatic and 22kmpl for manual transmission. The expected starting ex-showroom price of Nissan Tekton is Rs, 10 lakhs.

Mahindra XUV 700 facelift

The Mahindra XUV 700 facelift is expected to be launched in the first half of 2026. The key specification of the car includes a 2-liter petrol engine and 2.2-liter diesel engine with both manual and automatic transmission. The car is expected to offer a 13kmpl mileage for automatic variant and 15kmpl for manual variant. The car offers 7 airbags, and the expected starting ex-showroom price of the car is Rs. 15 lakhs.

Toyota Urban Cruiser BEV

Toyota is also planning to launch the Urban Cruiser BEV in 2026. The car is expected to offer a range of around 500km and features like ADAS and 360-degree cameras. The key specifications of the car include an electric engine with automatic transmission. The car is expected to offer a range of up to 500km or more per charge. The expected starting ex-showroom price of the car is Rs. 25 lakhs.