Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

Kawasaki India has announced the year-end discount on its popular motorbike Ninja 300 and Versys– X 300. This discount is given to clear select model-year inventory. The discount is valid until 31st December 2025 whereas some experts believe that the sale will extend until the stocks last.
The company is offering Rs.25,000 discount on MY2024 units of Kawasaki Ninja 300. The discount is available through a voucher that buyers can redeem against the ex-showroom price of motorbikes that is Rs. 3.17 lakh. Post discount the cost will come down to Rs.2.92 lakh.
Ninja 300 Engine and specification
The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which generates about 38.8 bhp and 26.1 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch.
The Kawasaki’s motorbike uses a telescopic front fork, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The Ninja 300 competes with the KTM RC 390, Yamaha R3 and Aprilla RS 457 on Indian roads.
The company is also offering a flat Rs.25,000 off on the Versys-X 300. The offer applies only to MY2025 units. Through discount customers can get this bike at Rs.3.24 lakh (ex-showroom) instead of the original ex-showroom price that is Rs.3.49 lakh. The company has already started retailing MY2026 units of the motorbike. The new model is mechanically identical but offers different colour options.
Kawasaki Versys – X 300 engine and specification
The Versys-X 300 is also powered by a 296cc parallel-twin engine as the Ninja 300 which is paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch. The engine generates around 39 hp and 26 Nm of torque.
The motorbike is built on a steel frame and runs on a 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with tube-type tyers. The suspension is handled by telescopic front forks, and a Uni-Trak rear monoshock and disc brakes are offered at both the ends with dual-channel ABS. The motor bike also offers a semi-digital instrument cluster.
Apart from these two the company has also announced Rs. 2.5 lakh discount on the on-road price of the 2026 Ninja ZX-10R. This is a limited period offer that brings its effective on-road price down to Rs. 21.10 lakh. This discount is valid till 31st December 2025.
