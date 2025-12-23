LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour Kawasaki Odisha wrestlers DOJ crime news today Assam CM Bill Clinton bangladesh donald trump India U19 provocative behaviour
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

The Kawasaki India is offering year ender discount on its popular models Ninja 300 and Versys X 300. Buyers can avail flat discount of Rs.25,000 until December 31, 2025.

Kawasaki Year ender sale, credit: X/Kawasaki_JPN
Kawasaki Year ender sale, credit: X/Kawasaki_JPN

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 23, 2025 13:38:32 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

Kawasaki India has announced the year-end discount on its popular motorbike Ninja 300 and Versys– X 300. This discount is given to clear select model-year inventory. The discount is valid until 31st December 2025 whereas some experts believe that the sale will extend until the stocks last. 

You Might Be Interested In

The company is offering Rs.25,000 discount on MY2024 units of Kawasaki Ninja 300. The discount is available through a voucher that buyers can redeem against the ex-showroom price of motorbikes that is Rs. 3.17 lakh. Post discount the cost will come down to Rs.2.92 lakh. 

Ninja 300 Engine and specification 

The Kawasaki Ninja 300 is powered by a 296cc, liquid-cooled, parallel-twin engine which generates about 38.8 bhp and 26.1 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with a six-speed gearbox and features an assist and slipper clutch. 

You Might Be Interested In

The Kawasaki’s motorbike uses a telescopic front fork, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The Ninja 300 competes with the KTM RC 390, Yamaha R3 and Aprilla RS 457 on Indian roads. 

The company is also offering a flat Rs.25,000 off on the Versys-X 300. The offer applies only to MY2025 units. Through discount customers can get this bike at Rs.3.24 lakh (ex-showroom) instead of the original ex-showroom price that is Rs.3.49 lakh. The company has already started retailing MY2026 units of the motorbike. The new model is mechanically identical but offers different colour options. 

Kawasaki Versys – X 300 engine and specification 

The Versys-X 300 is also powered by a 296cc parallel-twin engine as the Ninja 300 which is paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch. The engine generates around 39 hp and 26 Nm of torque. 

The motorbike is built on a steel frame and runs on a 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with tube-type tyers. The suspension is handled by telescopic front forks, and a Uni-Trak rear monoshock and disc brakes are offered at both the ends with dual-channel ABS. The motor bike also offers a semi-digital instrument cluster. 

Apart from these two the company has also announced Rs. 2.5 lakh discount on the on-road price of the 2026 Ninja ZX-10R. This is a limited period offer that brings its effective on-road price down to Rs. 21.10 lakh. This discount is valid till 31st December 2025. 

Also Read: 2026 Tata Safari And Harrier Petrol Launch: Know Everything From Specifications To New Features Of The Upcoming SUVs

First published on: Dec 23, 2025 1:38 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: home-hero-pos-7KawasakiKawasaki Ninja 300

RELATED News

Lava Probuds Wave 931 FINALLY Launched With ANC Support And 41 Hours Playback At Just Rs….

M8 Series Teaser: Poco M8 And M8 Pro All Set For BIG India Debut With Budget-Friendly Rates, Check Leaked Designs And Colour Options Here

From Rs.1 Lakh Of Condoms To 4.3 Lakh iPhone And 68,000 Tip: See Most Crazy Orders On Instamart In 2025

Another Obscene MMS leaked: Why So Many MMS Are Getting Leaked, Tips To Keep Your Private Moments Safe

2026 Tata Safari And Harrier Petrol Launch: Know Everything From Specifications To New Features Of The Upcoming SUVs

LATEST NEWS

Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

Who is Haji Mastan’s Daughter Haseen’s Husband? Why Has She Sought PM Modi’s Help, Claiming Years Of Sexual Abuse?

3I/ATLAS Update: Parker Solar Probe Spots Interstellar Comet Hidden Behind the Sun

Who Is Ikkis Actor Agastya Nanda’s Father Nikhil Nanda? Does He Live Separately From Amitabh Bachchan’s Daughter and His Wife Shweta Bachchan?

‘Stopped A Potential Nuclear War Between India And Pakistan’: US President Donald Trump Reiterates Claim

Ben Stokes, Other England Players Drank Alcohol For Six Days Before Third Ashes Test Loss? ECB Launches Investigation After Shocking Reports

‘No Tickets? Sit Near Toilets’: Odisha Athletes’ Shocking Train Ordeal Video Goes Viral, Sparks Outrage On Social Media

‘His Words Carry No Weight In India’: BJP Leaders Launch Scathing Attacks On Rahul Gandhi Over Remarks Made During Germany Visit

Ikkis Review: Agastya Nanda’s Bold Performance Shines Amid Twists, Leaves Fans Excited And Curious For More

Alcohol Now Allowed In Gujarat? Dry State Eases Liquor Consumption Rules For Outsiders, Foreign Nationals In GIFT City

Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer
Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer
Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer
Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

QUICK LINKS