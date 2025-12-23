Golden Opportunity To Buy Your Dream Bike: Flat 25000 Discount On Kawasaki Ninja 300 And Versus X 300, Know About Limited Time Offer

The company is offering Rs.25,000 discount on MY2024 units of Kawasaki Ninja 300. The discount is available through a voucher that buyers can redeem against the ex-showroom price of motorbikes that is Rs. 3.17 lakh. Post discount the cost will come down to Rs.2.92 lakh.

Ninja 300 Engine and specification

The Kawasaki’s motorbike uses a telescopic front fork, a rear monoshock, and disc brakes at both ends with dual-channel ABS. The Ninja 300 competes with the KTM RC 390, Yamaha R3 and Aprilla RS 457 on Indian roads.

The company is also offering a flat Rs.25,000 off on the Versys-X 300. The offer applies only to MY2025 units. Through discount customers can get this bike at Rs.3.24 lakh (ex-showroom) instead of the original ex-showroom price that is Rs.3.49 lakh. The company has already started retailing MY2026 units of the motorbike. The new model is mechanically identical but offers different colour options.

Kawasaki Versys – X 300 engine and specification

The Versys-X 300 is also powered by a 296cc parallel-twin engine as the Ninja 300 which is paired with a six-speed gearbox and assist and slipper clutch. The engine generates around 39 hp and 26 Nm of torque.

The motorbike is built on a steel frame and runs on a 19-inch front, and 17-inch rear spoke wheels with tube-type tyers. The suspension is handled by telescopic front forks, and a Uni-Trak rear monoshock and disc brakes are offered at both the ends with dual-channel ABS. The motor bike also offers a semi-digital instrument cluster.

Apart from these two the company has also announced Rs. 2.5 lakh discount on the on-road price of the 2026 Ninja ZX-10R. This is a limited period offer that brings its effective on-road price down to Rs. 21.10 lakh. This discount is valid till 31st December 2025. Also Read: 2026 Tata Safari And Harrier Petrol Launch: Know Everything From Specifications To New Features Of The Upcoming SUVs

