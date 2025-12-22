2026 Tata Safari And Harrier Petrol Launch: Know Everything From Specifications To New Features Of The Upcoming SUVs

The Hyperion engine uses a Miller combustion cycle, and this is the highest compression ratio of the segment which is supported by an intelligent fueling system that continuously optimises efficiency. The NVH levels are also significantly enhanced through a stiffened engine block with an integrated ladder frame, advanced acoustic insulation materials, and high-pressure fuel injectors with built-in isolators.

Tata Motors is all set to introduce petrol-powered versions of Harrier and Safari soon in India. The new Tata vehicles will be featuring all-new 1.5 liters Hyperion turbo GDi four-cylinder petrol engine which generates 170 PS maximum power and 280Nm of peak torque. The cars offer both 6-speed manual and 6-speed automatic transmission across the Harrier and Safari portfolios. Tata has designed this engine around durability and real-world usability featuring an electronically actuated variable geometry turbocharge, 350-bar gasoline direct injection and AI and ML driven systems such as Shift Assist and Launch Assist. In comparison to the diesel version, the petrol models benefit from an approximately 80 Kg of weight reduction.

The Tata Motors claims that over 15 lakh kilometers of real-world testing and more than 10,000 hours of bench testing across extreme climates and terrains has been done with new car models.

Tata Safari and Harrier built

Both Tata Safari and Harrier continue to sit on Tata’s OMEGARC architecture derived from Land Rover’s D8 platform. The dimension and road presence of Tata Harrier maintain its 4.6-meter-long muscular stance whereas the Tata Safari has retained its three-row proportion. The design and cabin front of the petrol Harrier introduces Oyster White and Titan Brown interior theme which is complemented by Benecke Kaliko leatherette upholstery and 18-inch Lunar Graphite alloy wheels.



The Tata Safari has got a more regal Carnelian Red interior with matching premium leatherette seats, steel black dashboard accents and large 19-inch Blackstone alloy wheels with red brake callipers. Both the SUVs have unique exterior colour options including the bold “Nitro Crimson” shade and a sporty Carbon Black finish.

Specification of new Tata Safari and Harrier



one of the key features is 36.9 cm cinematic infotainment display which is powered by Samsung Neo QLED technology. The company claims that it is the world’s first of its kind in an ICE vehicle. The system is paired with Dolby Atmos-enabled audio system featuring 10 JBL speakers including a subwoofer and central channel.

Apart from this, the vehicle also includes an arcade app suite with streaming apps, built in Mappls navigation, iRA 2.0 connected tech, Alexa Home-to-car integration and a JLR-derived command shifter on automatic variants.