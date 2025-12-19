LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained

Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained

Maruti Suzuki has introduced the swivel seats in its top selling Wagon R. The company aims to give comfort and ease of mobility to senior citizen and person with disability through swivel seat

WagonR introduces the swivel seat, credit: X/Maruti_Corp
WagonR introduces the swivel seat, credit: X/Maruti_Corp

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 19, 2025 14:33:41 IST

Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained

Maruti Suzuki India has launched the all-new swivel seat for its one of the highest selling car Wagon R. The company has launched the seat aiming the comfort of senior citizens and individuals with disabilities. This initiative has been launched in 11 cities under a pilot project launched by the company. This update can be further expanded to other cities depending on the feedback. 

Wagon R collaboration with TRUEAssist  

Maruti Suzuki has collaborated with TRUEAssist Technology Private Limited, which is a Bangalore based startup, as a part of its startup incubation program in conjunction with NSRCEL-IIM Bangalore. If they get good feedback, then soon the company will be offering seats as an option for the new Wagon R models. Through this initiative, the company aims to enhance accessibility for a broad range of customers.  
 
The Wagon R seems to be the perfect choice for this pilot project as it has a tall-boy design with ample headroom and legroom. The swivel seat allows for easy ingress and egress. As per Suzuki, the installation of the seat will take less than an hour and the customer need not to replace the original seat.  
 
Apart from this the customer will also get a 3-year warranty against any manufacturing defect. The swivel seats are being tested by ARAI for now and have been able to meet the necessary safety standards. The installation of the seat is done without any alteration in the vehicle’s structure or any of its fundamental operation. 

Ease of access for senior citizens 

Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director and CEO of Maruti Suzuki India Limited said that the company’s intention behind the swivel seat is to make everyday mobility easier for senior citizens and person with disabilities. He further told that WagonR is among India’s top selling models and it is ideal platform to offer such an accessibility feature at scale. 

First published on: Dec 19, 2025 2:33 PM IST
Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained

Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained
Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained
Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained
Maruti WagonR Now Comes With A Swivel Seat For Elderly Passengers, Features, Benefits Explained

QUICK LINKS