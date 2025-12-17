LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Good News For Redmi, Poco And Xiaomi Users, HyperOS 3 Launched For More Phones, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think And AI features

Good News For Redmi, Poco And Xiaomi Users, HyperOS 3 Launched For More Phones, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think And AI features

HyperOS 3 Update: Xiaomi has rolled out the HyperOS 3 updates for more smartphones from Xiaomi, Redmi and Poco. The updates brings features such as Dynamic Island, Deep Think and AI customization

Xiaomi HyperOS 3, credit: X/XiaomiIndia
Xiaomi HyperOS 3, credit: X/XiaomiIndia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: December 17, 2025 10:58:09 IST

Good News For Redmi, Poco And Xiaomi Users, HyperOS 3 Launched For More Phones, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think And AI features
Xiaomi HyperOS 3 Update: Xiaomi has started rolling out the latest HyperOS 3 update for various Xiaomi, Poco, and Redmi smartphones and tablets, a company executive announced on Tuesday. The update brings Android 16 to even more phones in India. The update was revealed during the company’s event in September 2025. Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Pro, and Xiaomi 17 Pro Max were the first phones to get HyperOS 3. 


How to get HyperOS 3 and its feature 


Xiaomi India’s Associate Director of Marketing and PR, Sandeep Sarma, revealed that the company has started rolling out the HyperOS 3 update to new devices. The official said that the Xiaomi 14, Pad 7, Redmi Note 14 5G, Redmi 13, Poco M7 Pro 5G and Poco F7 will soon be introduced with the new Android 16-based operating System. The latest OS update will bring many new features to the devices of Xiaomi and its sub-brands, Redmi and Poco.  
 
Users who have one of the devices mentioned above can start checking whether their phones or tablets have received the Android 16-based HyperOS 3 update. To check that the update is available or not follow these easy steps:  

  • Step 1: Open setting 
  • Step 2: scroll to the My Device section 
  • Step 3: Tap on the HyperOS banner 
  • Step 4: Select the check for update button, if the device has received the update there will be a download and install update option 


Xiaomi’s HyperOS 3 update brings the HyperIsland feature to the device. This feature is similar to Apple’s Dynamic Island, which appears on the top of the screen as a pilled shaped notification to allow users to see important notifications and alerts.  
 
The HyperOS 3 update introduces a “dual island” design. This feature allows users to switch, expand, and manage apps and tasks from their current screen. It also allows users to create dynamic wallpapers and cinematic lock screens from still images. 
 
The HyperOS 3 update is based on Android 16, and it also integrates the Xiaomi HyperAI tools. This feature includes AI writing tools, such as smart screen recognition and DeepThink mode. Apart from this the update offers AI speed recognition, which users can use for enhancing the quality of audio recording, generating real-time transcripts, and summarizing audio files 
 
 
 

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 10:52 AM IST
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: HyperOS 3xiaomi

Good News For Redmi, Poco And Xiaomi Users, HyperOS 3 Launched For More Phones, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think And AI features

