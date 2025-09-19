Google Adds Gemini To Chrome Browser, Here’s What It Can Do for You

Google will integrate its Gemini AI models directly into the Chrome browser for users in the United States starting Thursday. This move comes just weeks after a federal judge ruled that Google would not be forced to break up its business, giving the tech giant a rare legal win.

The Washington judge allowed Google to keep control of Chrome and Android while ordering the company to share certain data with competitors to increase competition in online search. Despite restrictions on some exclusive contracts with device makers, Google can continue paying partners like Apple to feature its search engine.

The Gemini add-on in Chrome will initially be available for Mac and Windows desktop users in the US with their language set to English. Google also confirmed that Gemini will be integrated into its iOS Chrome app soon. In the coming weeks, businesses using Google Workspace and mobile users in the US will also gain access to the AI-powered browser features.

Gemini in Chrome is not just a simple chatbot. Google has built deeper connections with its other apps, including Calendar, YouTube, and Maps.

In the coming months, Gemini will receive “agentic” capabilities, allowing it to perform multi-step tasks, retrieve previously visited webpages, and summarise content from multiple sites.

The integration is part of Google’s effort to compete with other AI-powered browsers, like Perplexity, which recently made a $34.5 billion unsolicited all-cash offer for Chrome. These competitors, such as Perplexity’s Comet browser, already allow AI to perform tasks on behalf of users.

