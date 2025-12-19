Google Pixel Update: Users Surprised By Hotfix Update After Android 16 QPR2 Update

Google is rolling out an additional software update for Pixel smartphones in December. The update has come shortly after the launch of Android 16 QPR2 and the December Pixel Drop. This update is not like Google’s monthly security patches or feature updates; this launch has small and limited updates. The experts claim that this update is aiming to fix specific post update issues despite adding new features.



Which models have got the update



The update is reportedly rolled out in Pixel 8, Pixel 9, and Pixel 10 series. The users are receiving a fresh over the air (OTA) update despite already installing the main December build. As per the report shared by users on Reddit, the update weights only 25MB, reinforcing the view that it is targeted on hotfix instead of full system update.



The updates have for now rolled out for users in United States and United Kingdom. The Pixel users across the region have yet to see the update appear on their devices. This selective distribution suggests that maybe Google is testing the fix on a limited device or only to those users who are affected by certain bugs.



Official statement by Google



However, Google has not officially admitted the update. There is no official public changelog, and Google has not uploaded new factory image or OTA files to its Pixel firmware to download pages.



The download pages still list only the original December update. The lack of official communication has left the Pixel users unsure about which Pixel phones are supporting the update and whether the old Pixel 6 and 7 series will also receive the update or not.



December has already been a busy month for pixel users due to the launch of December Pixel Drop alongside the regular monthly security and bug fix update. This additional OTA shows the company’s ongoing efforts to address post-release issues.







