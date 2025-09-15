Google’s Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over The Internet: Check Hidden Tricks, Fun Prompts, And How It Works

A new AI trend called Google Nano Banana has gone viral. Millions of people around the world are going crazy about this trend. They are turning their selfies into hyper-realistic 3D figurines. The trend is powered by Gemini’s latest 2.5 Flash Image model, which allows people to create toy-style images from just a single photo.

Nano Banana, launched by Google DeepMind in August 2025, is an advanced AI-powered image generation and editing tool. It has quickly gone viral, especially after people began sharing miniature-style figures of themselves.

At first, the focus was on toy-like avatars, but the trend has now expanded. Users are experimenting with creative edits, unique photo styles, and advertising posters using the Nano Banana model.

Recently, a Reddit user named @aipromptprogramming shared 10 hidden Nano Banana tricks that make the experience even more fun. These tricks show how flexible the AI really is.

Some of the most popular tricks include:

– Outfit Swap – change characters’ clothes into banana-themed outfits.

– Sketch Rendering – turn simple sketches into colorful 3D cartoon objects.

– Effortless Background Removal – delete unwanted people or objects.

– Four-View Character Turnaround – generate a figure’s front, side, and back views.

– Restore Old Photos – bring black-and-white photos to life with vibrant colors.

– Create Advertising Posters – turn a normal photo into a Coca-Cola-style poster while keeping natural details intact.

With these hidden prompts, people are creating everything from ID-style portraits to cinematic photo restorations.

ALSO READ: This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?