Google's Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over The Internet: Check Hidden Tricks, Fun Prompts, And How It Works
Google’s Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over The Internet: Check Hidden Tricks, Fun Prompts, And How It Works

Google’s new Nano Banana AI trend is going viral in 2025. Powered by Gemini’s 2.5 Flash Image model, it lets users turn selfies into hyper-realistic 3D figurines.

Representational image (Gemini AI)
Representational image (Gemini AI)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: September 15, 2025 09:25:05 IST

A new AI trend called Google Nano Banana has gone viral. Millions of people around the world are going crazy about this trend. They are turning their selfies into hyper-realistic 3D figurines. The trend is powered by Gemini’s latest 2.5 Flash Image model, which allows people to create toy-style images from just a single photo.

Nano Banana, launched by Google DeepMind in August 2025, is an advanced AI-powered image generation and editing tool. It has quickly gone viral, especially after people began sharing miniature-style figures of themselves.

At first, the focus was on toy-like avatars, but the trend has now expanded. Users are experimenting with creative edits, unique photo styles, and advertising posters using the Nano Banana model.

Recently, a Reddit user named @aipromptprogramming shared 10 hidden Nano Banana tricks that make the experience even more fun. These tricks show how flexible the AI really is.

Some of the most popular tricks include:

– Outfit Swap – change characters’ clothes into banana-themed outfits.

– Sketch Rendering – turn simple sketches into colorful 3D cartoon objects.

– Effortless Background Removal – delete unwanted people or objects.

– Four-View Character Turnaround – generate a figure’s front, side, and back views.

– Restore Old Photos – bring black-and-white photos to life with vibrant colors.

– Create Advertising Posters – turn a normal photo into a Coca-Cola-style poster while keeping natural details intact.

With these hidden prompts, people are creating everything from ID-style portraits to cinematic photo restorations.

ALSO READ: This AI Turns You Into a Banana Toy – Have You Tried Google’s Viral Gemini Trend Yet?

Tags: Google GeminiGoogle Gemini Nano Banana AINano bananaNano Banana Trend

Google’s Nano Banana AI Trend Takes Over The Internet: Check Hidden Tricks, Fun Prompts, And How It Works

QUICK LINKS