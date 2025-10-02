LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final Kantara Chapter 1 defence minister rajnath singh jane goodall Bronx Building Collapse HCL Technology business news adani Asia Cup 2025 Final
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Happy Dussehra 2025: How To Use Google Gemini To Make Heartfelt Digital Greetings

Happy Dussehra 2025: How To Use Google Gemini To Make Heartfelt Digital Greetings

This Dussehra 2025, you can make your festive photos with the help of AI. Google Gemini, a new advanced generative AI tool, is allowing users to transform ordinary pictures into stunning, festive ready images with just a few simple prompts.

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Namrata Boruah
Published: October 2, 2025 13:52:48 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Happy Dussehra 2025: How To Use Google Gemini To Make Heartfelt Digital Greetings

In Dussehra 2025, people are resorting to AI apps to design beautiful and thematic photos that they can share with their loved ones. It is provided that easy and feasible ideas to create and share AI generated Dussehra visual art and maintain the authenticity and respect to the symbolism of the festival.

Google Gemini Prompts

It is recommended starting with high quality source photos high quality, well lit portraits or snapshots of the festival because AI will be in a better position to recreate details such as facial features, attire and lighting. It stresses the importance of selecting festival related prompts for example ‘burning Ravana effigy’, with Lord Rama with bow and arrow, etc. and integrating some personal information with them such as family names, dates, or local motifs. This will make the end results more festive and more intimate, and not generic stock artwork. Regarding tools and platforms, the article advises the use of reliable, easy to use AI image generators, which are tools built into smartphone applications or web services to enable the immediate refinement, optimization, and previewing of the final result. It warns against excessively pushy filters or edits which can distort faces or skin color. To facilitate the sharing process more, it implies utilizing messaging apps WhatsApp, Telegram, and social media stories with minimized images without losing excessive resolution, captions or short greetings to complement the photos.

In general, the artwork positions AI as an enjoyable, innovative extension of Dussehra communication, but when utilized in a sensible manner, it may enable individuals to share the joy of the festive season through their own, customized digital artwork that would respect tradition and still allow the use of modern technology.

Also Read: Simple Tips To Transform Your Dussehra 2025 Photos With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 1:52 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: Digital GreetingsDussehra GreetingsgeminiGoogleGoogle GeminiGoogle Gemini AIHappy Dussehra 2025Nano banana

RELATED News

Happy Dussehra 2025: Simple Tricks To Create Unique Dussehra Images Using Google Gemini Nano Banana, ChatGPT, Grok AI, And Other Tools
Simple Tips To Transform Your Dussehra 2025 Photos With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI
OpenAI generates $4.3 billion in revenue in first half of 2025, the Information reports (Sept 29)
Samsung, SK Hynix shares rally on OpenAI partnerships
Apple halts Vision Pro overhaul to focus on AI glasses, Bloomberg News reports

LATEST NEWS

India At Risk? Rahul Gandhi Warns Of ‘Flaws’ And ‘Attack On Democracy’: Here’s What He Told Students In Colombia
‘I Was Just Eating Clean And Breastfeeding’: Here’s How Alia Bhatt Lost Weight After Daughter Raha’s Birth
Zubeen Garg’s Manager And Festival Organiser Charged With Murder, Detained From Delhi
GST Brings Relief For Motorcycle Buyers
Meet Sabri: 16-Year-Old Muslim Girl Making History At Kerala Kalamandalam, Breaking 95 Years Of Tradition
National Award For Kantara Chapter 1? Rishabh Shetty’s Kantara Chapter 1 Trends, Fans Call For Another National Award To The Film, Check The Movie Review
IB Security Assistant Answer Key 2025 OUT Soon: Direct Link to Check SA/Executive Response Sheet, What’s Next & More
Mahesh Bhatt Wrote Love Letter in Blood to First Wife at 14, She Was Expelled from School
Rajnath Singh Warns Pakistan: Here’s Why Sir Creek Region Is So Sensitive? Everything You Need To Know
Dussehra 2025 in Delhi-NCR: Ravan Dahan Timings & Venues in Delhi, Noida, Gurugram
Happy Dussehra 2025: How To Use Google Gemini To Make Heartfelt Digital Greetings

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Happy Dussehra 2025: How To Use Google Gemini To Make Heartfelt Digital Greetings

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Happy Dussehra 2025: How To Use Google Gemini To Make Heartfelt Digital Greetings
Happy Dussehra 2025: How To Use Google Gemini To Make Heartfelt Digital Greetings
Happy Dussehra 2025: How To Use Google Gemini To Make Heartfelt Digital Greetings
Happy Dussehra 2025: How To Use Google Gemini To Make Heartfelt Digital Greetings

QUICK LINKS