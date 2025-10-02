LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Simple Tips To Transform Your Dussehra 2025 Photos With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

Simple Tips To Transform Your Dussehra 2025 Photos With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

Representational image (Created using Gemini)
Representational image (Created using Gemini)

Published By: Shivam Verma
Published: October 2, 2025 12:43:19 IST

Simple Tips To Transform Your Dussehra 2025 Photos With Google Gemini Nano Banana AI

This Dussehra 2025, you can make your festive photos with the help of AI. Google Gemini, a new advanced generative AI tool, is allowing users to transform ordinary pictures into stunning, festive-ready images with just a few simple prompts.

With the spirit of Dussehra in the air, people are getting ready to celebrate, dress up, and capture memories. Google Gemini now makes it easier to take these photos to the next level. The tool supports a variety of creative prompts that let users edit, stylise, or completely transform their images. From traditional outfits to festive backdrops, Gemini’s AI-powered capabilities can bring your vision to life.

Users can experiment with a range of festive effects. Some prompts that are perfect for Dussehra include, transforming an image into a traditional Dussehra celebration with ethnic attire, adding a vibrant background with diyas, lights, and a Dussehra-themed stage, or replacing outfits with red and gold sarees or kurtas with traditional jewellery.

Gemini can also make lighting warm and golden, add a Ravana effigy in the background with fireworks, or convert selfies into portraits with temple backdrops and ethnic makeup. Family photos can be transformed to look like a full Dussehra celebration, complete with decorations and cultural elements.

These prompts make it easy for users to stay creative, even while editing on the go. Whether it’s enhancing selfies, family pictures, or festive snapshots, Gemini allows everyone to create images that truly reflect the festive spirit.

Currently, Google Gemini is still rolling out in some regions, but those with access are already using it to make their Dussehra pictures more vibrant, immersive, and share-worthy. With AI helping to enhance every frame, this year’s Dussehra photos can be as lively and colourful as the celebrations themselves.

First published on: Oct 2, 2025 12:43 PM IST
QUICK LINKS