Home > Tech and Auto > Hyundai Venue 2025: New Facelift vs Old Venue- What Has Changed?

Hyundai Venue 2025: New Facelift vs Old Venue- What Has Changed?

New Hyundai Venue facelift vs Old Venue: The 2025 Hyundai Venue arrives with a bolder design, tech-packed interior, advanced safety, and upgraded comfort features. Slightly bigger, it offers improved driving experience, premium feel, and multiple variants for buyers.

Published By: Aishwarya Samant
Last updated: October 26, 2025 12:32:41 IST

New Hyundai Venue facelift : A Bold New Chapter

Say hello to the Hyundai Venue 2025, and no, it’s not just a facelift! This new-gen compact SUV comes with a bolder, sharper design, a tech-packed interior, and a bunch of comfort and safety upgrades. It’s slightly bigger too, giving you more space without feeling bulky. While the engines remain familiar, the driving experience gets a fresh twist with new transmissions and drive modes. Think of it as your favorite Venue, but grown-up, smarter, and ready to turn heads on the road. 

New Hyundai Venue facelift vs Old Venue : Key Differences At A Glance

Feature Old Hyundai Venue New 2025/2026 Hyundai Venue
Height Standard +48 mm taller
Width Standard +30 mm wider
Wheelbase Standard +20 mm longer
Road Presence Moderate More confident and imposing
Interior Space Compact Slightly more spacious
Stance Standard Higher stance for premium feel
Rear Design No rear quarter glass Added rear quarter glass for premium look
Overall Feel Lightweight, modest Robust, substantial, and premium

New Hyundai Venue facelift vs Old Venue: Design and Styling

  • Front: Wider rectangular grille, C-shaped LED DRLs, stacked LED headlamps, chunky bumper with silver skid plate (Old: smaller grille, split headlamps, softer bumper).
  • Side: Sharper body lines, squared wheel arches with thick cladding, new alloy wheels, rear quarter glass (Old: minimal creases, rounded arches, simpler wheels).
  • Rear: Connected LED taillights, wider tailgate, chunkier silver skid plate (Old: separated taillamps, conventional bumper).
  • Colors: New dual-tone options, Hazel Blue and Mystic Sapphire with black roof.

New Hyundai Venue facelift: Interior And Features

  • Dual 12.3-inch curved panoramic displays for infotainment and instrument cluster
  • Level 2 ADAS for advanced safety
  • Ventilated front seats, 4-way electric adjustable driver seat, 2-step reclining rear seat
  • Upgraded Bose sound system, 360-degree camera, electronic parking brake with auto-hold

New Hyundai Venue facelift 2025 Price Range

The 2025 Hyundai Venue is expected to be priced between ₹8 lakh and ₹14 lakh (ex-showroom), reflecting its upgraded design, tech-packed interior, and added features. This is higher than the outgoing model, which started around ₹7.26 lakh, signaling a premium positioning for the new-generation compact SUV.

Engine Options And Performance Of Hyundai Venue

  • Retains same engines: 1.2L petrol, 1.0L turbo-petrol, 1.5L diesel
  • Diesel now available with automatic option
  • Drive Mode Select: Normal, Eco, Sport
  • Increased dimensions for more cabin space

Variants and Launch Timeline

  • Petrol trims: HX2, HX4, HX5, HX6, HX6T, HX8, HX10
  • Diesel trims: HX2, HX5, HX7, HX10
  • Bookings open soon
  • Prices revealed on 4 November
  • Deliveries expected later in 2025
(With Inputs)
Also Read: Hyundai Unveils All New Second-Generation Venue In India: Bold Design, Smart Tech, and Luxury Features
First published on: Oct 26, 2025 12:28 PM IST
QUICK LINKS