iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances

Croma Republic Day Sale: Smartphone deals

The Croma Republic Day sale highlights effective pricing on Apple iPhone through exchange and bank offers. As per the company, the iPhone 17 is available at an effective price of Rs.47,990, whereas the iPhone 15 can be purchased at Rs.31,990. Apart from Apple devices, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 series and foldable smartphones are also part of the mega sale of Republic Day.

Croma Republic Day Sale: Laptop deals and discount

Croma Republic Day Sale: TV and home appliances deals

Croma Republic Day Sale is also offering great deals and a heavy discount on home entertainment and appliance categories. The company is offering deals on Samsung Neo QLED and TCL QLED televisions.

Washing machines are also listed on sale with a starting price of Rs.31,290, whereas selected air conditioners are available with assured freebies. Audio products, including Marshall speakers, are also available at discounted prices.

Croma Republic Day Sale: Bank offers

Croma has partnered with multiple banks to provide cashback, easy EMI options, and exchange bonuses during the sale. The customers using Tata Neu HDFC Card can further reduce the effective prices on eligible purchases. The Republic Day Sale is available on both online and offline stores of the brands.