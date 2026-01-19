iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances

Croma has announced its Republic Day Sale 2026; the sale offers attractive heavy discount and bundled benefits across smartphones, laptops, televisions, large appliances, and audio products. The sale is live across Croma stores nationwide and the sale will continue until 26th January.
Croma Republic Day Sale: Smartphone deals
The Croma Republic Day sale highlights effective pricing on Apple iPhone through exchange and bank offers. As per the company, the iPhone 17 is available at an effective price of Rs.47,990, whereas the iPhone 15 can be purchased at Rs.31,990. Apart from Apple devices, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 series and foldable smartphones are also part of the mega sale of Republic Day.
Croma Republic Day Sale: Laptop deals and discount
The Republic Day Sale of Croma also offers a heavy discount and great deals on laptops. The MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip is being sold at discounted pricing for students. Windows laptops are also available on massive discount through exchange offers bringing the price down for customers looking to upgrade their personal or work devices.
Croma Republic Day Sale: TV and home appliances deals
Croma Republic Day Sale is also offering great deals and a heavy discount on home entertainment and appliance categories. The company is offering deals on Samsung Neo QLED and TCL QLED televisions.
Washing machines are also listed on sale with a starting price of Rs.31,290, whereas selected air conditioners are available with assured freebies. Audio products, including Marshall speakers, are also available at discounted prices.
Croma Republic Day Sale: Bank offers
Croma has partnered with multiple banks to provide cashback, easy EMI options, and exchange bonuses during the sale. The customers using Tata Neu HDFC Card can further reduce the effective prices on eligible purchases. The Republic Day Sale is available on both online and offline stores of the brands.
Syed Ziyauddin is a media and international relations enthusiast with a strong academic and professional foundation. He holds a Bachelor’s degree in Mass Media from Jamia Millia Islamia and a Master’s in International Relations (West Asia) from the same institution.
He has work with organizations like ANN Media, TV9 Bharatvarsh, NDTV and Centre for Discourse, Fusion, and Analysis (CDFA) his core interest includes Tech, Auto and global affairs.
Tweets @ZiyaIbnHameed