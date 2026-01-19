LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei Nitin Nabin trump Aparna Yadav divorce news crime news akhilesh yadav eknath shinde Bangladesh T20 World Cup 2026 how did spain train accident happen ali khamenei
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances

iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances

Croma’s Republic Day Sale 2026 is live till Jan 26, offering big discounts on smartphones, laptops, TVs, appliances, and audio products with bank, exchange, and EMI offers.

Get iPhone 17 at less then 47,990, credit: apple.com
Get iPhone 17 at less then 47,990, credit: apple.com

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 19, 2026 14:01:17 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances

Croma has announced its Republic Day Sale 2026; the sale offers attractive heavy discount and bundled benefits across smartphones, laptops, televisions, large appliances, and audio products. The sale is live across Croma stores nationwide and the sale will continue until 26th January. 

You Might Be Interested In

Croma Republic Day Sale: Smartphone deals 

The Croma Republic Day sale highlights effective pricing on Apple iPhone through exchange and bank offers. As per the company, the iPhone 17 is available at an effective price of Rs.47,990, whereas the iPhone 15 can be purchased at Rs.31,990. Apart from Apple devices, Samsung’s latest Galaxy S25 series and foldable smartphones are also part of the mega sale of Republic Day.  

Croma Republic Day Sale: Laptop deals and discount 

The Republic Day Sale of Croma also offers a heavy discount and great deals on laptops. The MacBook Air powered by the M4 chip is being sold at discounted pricing for students. Windows laptops are also available on massive discount through exchange offers bringing the price down for customers looking to upgrade their personal or work devices. 

You Might Be Interested In

Croma Republic Day Sale: TV and home appliances deals  

Croma Republic Day Sale is also offering great deals and a heavy discount on home entertainment and appliance categories. The company is offering deals on Samsung Neo QLED and TCL QLED televisions. 

Washing machines are also listed on sale with a starting price of Rs.31,290, whereas selected air conditioners are available with assured freebies. Audio products, including Marshall speakers, are also available at discounted prices. 

Croma Republic Day Sale: Bank offers 

Croma has partnered with multiple banks to provide cashback, easy EMI options, and exchange bonuses during the sale. The customers using Tata Neu HDFC Card can further reduce the effective prices on eligible purchases. The Republic Day Sale is available on both online and offline stores of the brands. 

Also Read: ‘Subway Surfers’ Announces Sequel Game ‘Subway Surfers City,’ Set for February Release

First published on: Jan 19, 2026 2:01 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: croma saleRepublic Day Sale

RELATED News

iPhone Upcoming Series Leaks Online: Know The Features Of iPhone Fold, iPhone 18 Pro, And Pro Max Here

Skoda khushaq Facelift Variant Revealed Ahead Of Launch: 360-Degree Camera, Turbo Petrol Engine, And Updated Interior, See All Details

Elon Musk Offers $1 Million Prize For Writing Article On X: How To Write, Who Can Apply – What We Know

Maruti Suzuki Commits ₹35,000 Crore To New Gujarat Plant: CM Bhupendra Patel Hails Investment Milestone

Amazon Republic Day Sale: Get Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 With Rs. 68,000 Discount: Check Best Bank & Exchange Offers

LATEST NEWS

‘I Apologise To Football’: Senegal Head Coach Pape Thiaw Issues Public Apology After AFCON 2025 Final Against Morocco

Trump’s Stern Message To Norway After Nobel Snub, Says He “No Longer Feels An Obligation To Think Purely of Peace,” Targets Greenland

‘Zero Tolerance On Pakistan Terror’: Jaishankar Tells Poland Not Help Fuel Terror Infrastructure In India’s Neighbourhood

India 2030: Fast Track to Upper-Middle-Income Status Through Growth, Consumption, and Reforms

When Is India vs New Zealand 1st T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Kshitij’25 Unveils Its Headliner Artist: Shreya Ghoshal to Perform Live at Mithibai College

Kushinagar Twin Tragedy: Newlywed Couple Found Dead After Husband Slits Wife’s Throat With Sickle Before Hanging Himself

iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances

Who Are Kosha Sharma And Tarun Sharma? Indian-Origin Couple ‘Mama K’ And ‘Pop’ Arrested In US For Running Motel-Based Drug, Prostitution Ring

5 Times Virat Kohli’s Centuries Couldn’t Seal The Chase For India

iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances
iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances
iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances
iPhone 17 at Rs.47,990: Croma Republic Day Sale Goes Live, Check Top Deals On Smartphones, Laptop, And Home Appliances

QUICK LINKS