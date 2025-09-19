iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): The iPhone lovers formed long queues outside the Apple store in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia as the company commences the sale of its new iPhone 17 series in India from today.

The tech giant Apple unveiled its brand new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3 on September 9, 2025.

As per the visuals, people were seen standing in queues outside the Apple stores waiting to buy the new iPhone 17 series. The tech lovers were also seen checking the new features of the iPhone 17 in the store.

A potential iPhone buyer, Gauri Shankar from Bengaluru, expressed his excitement about the new Apple phone series, saying that he is now eagerly waiting for new and updated gadgets from tech company Apple, especially the iPhone 18.

“I have been buying iPhones for many years. This was a great experience. This is my first time in an Apple Store. I am very excited and now I am waiting for the iPhone 18,” said Gauri Shankar.

Long queues of buyers were also seen outside Apple’s flagship store in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai today. As per the visuals, two long queues were seen outside Mumbai’s BKC to ensure a smooth entry of the customers at the Apple flagship store.

While many were eagerly waiting for their chance to enter Apple’s flagship store in BKC, others expressed their dissapointment with the lack of security for customers outside the store.

Mohan Yadav, one of the iPhone potential buyers who came to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to buy Apple’s new phone, said that he has been waiting for his turn since 5 am. He claimed that due to a lack of security, people often cut the queues, leading to chaos at the entrance.

“I have been waiting since the morning. Have been standing in a queue, but the security here has no responsibility. People are breaking lines. Those standing behind don’t get the chance to buy the product due to a lack of responsibility among the security officials. I have been here from 5 am,” Yadav told ANI.

Bayan Kapoor, a resident of Mumbai, also expressed his excitement for the new iPhone 17, saying that the reviews of the phone are nice and he’s eager to buy one if possible.

“Apple fever is quite high among the public. The reviews of the phone are good. I just want to buy it now, provided I get a chance. I don’t know if I can buy it or not due to the large crowd,” said Bayan Kapoor.

A similar rush was seen outside the Apple outlet at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi, where buyers waited overnight to get their hands on the new iPhone models.

People were seen sitting outside the Apple stores waiting for the gate to open so that they could be among the first to buy the latest iPhone series.

Apple has announced the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the top models in its new iPhone 17 lineup, alongside the regular iPhone 17 and all-new iPhone Air.

The Pro returns to an aluminium build, adds the biggest battery of any iPhone yet, and boasts what Apple is calling a “full-width camera plateau” on the back as per the live event, which was broadcast on Apple’s website and YouTube channel on September 9.

The iPhone 17 Pro starts from 1,099 USD, with the Pro Max starting at 1,199 USD, both with 256GB of storage, according to The Verge. (ANI)

