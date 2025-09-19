iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru
LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul deepfake adani group chabahar port afghanistan Charlie Kirk donald trump ahmedabad air india crash latest US news Kathy Hochul
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru

iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru

Written By: NewsX Syndication
Published: September 19, 2025 13:40:07 IST

iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], September 19 (ANI): The iPhone lovers formed long queues outside the Apple store in Bengaluru’s Phoenix Mall of Asia as the company commences the sale of its new iPhone 17 series in India from today.

The tech giant Apple unveiled its brand new iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro Max, AirPods 3, Watch Series 11, Watch SE3, and Watch Ultra 3 on September 9, 2025.

As per the visuals, people were seen standing in queues outside the Apple stores waiting to buy the new iPhone 17 series. The tech lovers were also seen checking the new features of the iPhone 17 in the store.

iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru

iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru

A potential iPhone buyer, Gauri Shankar from Bengaluru, expressed his excitement about the new Apple phone series, saying that he is now eagerly waiting for new and updated gadgets from tech company Apple, especially the iPhone 18.

“I have been buying iPhones for many years. This was a great experience. This is my first time in an Apple Store. I am very excited and now I am waiting for the iPhone 18,” said Gauri Shankar.

Long queues of buyers were also seen outside Apple’s flagship store in Bandra-Kurla Complex (BKC) in Mumbai today. As per the visuals, two long queues were seen outside Mumbai’s BKC to ensure a smooth entry of the customers at the Apple flagship store.

iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru

While many were eagerly waiting for their chance to enter Apple’s flagship store in BKC, others expressed their dissapointment with the lack of security for customers outside the store.

Mohan Yadav, one of the iPhone potential buyers who came to Mumbai from Ahmedabad to buy Apple’s new phone, said that he has been waiting for his turn since 5 am. He claimed that due to a lack of security, people often cut the queues, leading to chaos at the entrance.

“I have been waiting since the morning. Have been standing in a queue, but the security here has no responsibility. People are breaking lines. Those standing behind don’t get the chance to buy the product due to a lack of responsibility among the security officials. I have been here from 5 am,” Yadav told ANI.

Bayan Kapoor, a resident of Mumbai, also expressed his excitement for the new iPhone 17, saying that the reviews of the phone are nice and he’s eager to buy one if possible.

“Apple fever is quite high among the public. The reviews of the phone are good. I just want to buy it now, provided I get a chance. I don’t know if I can buy it or not due to the large crowd,” said Bayan Kapoor.

A similar rush was seen outside the Apple outlet at Select Citywalk Mall in Saket, New Delhi, where buyers waited overnight to get their hands on the new iPhone models.

People were seen sitting outside the Apple stores waiting for the gate to open so that they could be among the first to buy the latest iPhone series.

Apple has announced the iPhone 17 Pro and Pro Max, the top models in its new iPhone 17 lineup, alongside the regular iPhone 17 and all-new iPhone Air.

The Pro returns to an aluminium build, adds the biggest battery of any iPhone yet, and boasts what Apple is calling a “full-width camera plateau” on the back as per the live event, which was broadcast on Apple’s website and YouTube channel on September 9.

The iPhone 17 Pro starts from 1,099 USD, with the Pro Max starting at 1,199 USD, both with 256GB of storage, according to The Verge. (ANI)

(The article has been published through a syndicated feed. Except for the headline, the content has been published verbatim. Liability lies with original publisher.)

Tags: bengaluruIphone 17iPhone 17 Pro Maxlong-queuesTech

RELATED News

What Is The Cost Of Apple iPhone 17 Series In Dubai And US? Here’s How Much You Have To Pay As Compared To India
iPhone 17 Series Launch: What Are The Best Low-Cost EMI Options Available? Check Cashback And Exchange Bonus Here
WATCH: Hundreds Of People Queue Up Early Morning In New Delhi And Mumbai To Get Their Hands On iPhone 17, Long Lines Even Before The Stores Open
Made-In-India Smart TVs: Videotex Partners With Samsung To Manufacture Tizen-Powered TVs In Greater Noida
Google Gemini Responds To Safety Concerns As Banana Saree Trend Goes Viral, Know What Company Said

LATEST NEWS

Sammy confident about West Indies' potential to scalp 20 wickets in India tour
Emmanuel Macron Forced To Prove His Wife Is Not A Man: Know Truth Behind Viral Rumours
SNAP 2025 Mock Test 2 Official Date Announced, How to Register Via Direct Link| Click Here
Aryan Khan Surprises Classmates With Exclusive Invitation To ‘Ba***ds of Bollywood’ Premiere, Check Their School Pic Here!
Donald Trump Blasts London Mayor, A Muslim Of Pakistani Origin, Here’s What He Said
Mahavatar Narsimha OTT Release Date: When And Where To Stream The Blockbuster Hit In The Mahavatar Series
SC issues notice to Delhi govt on contempt plea over non-implementation of judicial pay panel benefits
"Things will improve sooner rather than later": NJ Guv Philip Murphy on India-US ties
Thalapathy Vijay's residence security breach: Alleged intruder found at actor's terrace, arrested, taken for questioning
Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence board Martin Scorsese's directorial 'What Happens at Night'
iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru
iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru
iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru
iPhone 17 series sale draws long queues outside Apple stores in Bengaluru

QUICK LINKS