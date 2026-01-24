LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace flights cancelled snow storm weather forecast davos Indian couple Union Budget 2026 Kamaal R Khan bangladesh elections Antarctic Board of Peace
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic

ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic

ISM has successfully demonstrated its Instant Pothole Filler in Bengaluru, offering a rapid road repair solution while also advancing recyclable technology for multi-layered plastic waste.

Road Startup
Road Startup

Published By: NewsX WebDesk
Last updated: January 24, 2026 15:34:51 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic

Inventive Scientific Minds (ISM) LLP has reported the successful implementation of its Instant Pothole Filler during a live demonstration on Bengaluru roadways, addressing two of India’s most enduring urban challenges: road infrastructure and plastic trash. In order to minimize traffic disturbance and improve commuter safety, the pilot demonstrates a quick, all-weather solution that can repair potholes in a matter of minutes.The science-first firm is expanding its in-house biochemical technology to recycle Multi-Layered Packaging (MLP) waste, which was previously thought to be unrecyclable by conventional standards, in tandem with this infrastructure milestone.

You Might Be Interested In

Fixing Roads in Minutes: The Instant Pothole Filler

The Instant Pothole Filler, an engineered substance designed to endure heavy traffic loads and a variety of weather situations, is the focal point of ISM’s most recent operational drive. ISM’s live demonstration in Bengaluru demonstrated the effectiveness of the material, which rapidly connects with existing road surfaces, in a city where road maintenance is a major concern.ISM’s approach provides a “fill-and-go” capability, in contrast to traditional repair techniques that frequently necessitate extended lane closures and are vulnerable to washing away during monsoons. This idea reduces traffic and keeps minor road damage from becoming serious safety issues by enabling contractors and municipal agencies to do repairs quickly.

Maintaining infrastructure shouldn’t be a barrier to urban mobility,” stated Dr. Harsh, ISM Co-Founder. “We built our Instant Pothole Filler with durability and speed in mind. The goal of the recent demonstration in Bengaluru was to show that deep-tech engineering can effectively and permanently address common municipal issues, not only to fill a gap.

You Might Be Interested In

Solving the Unsolvable: Recovering Value from MLP Waste 

ISM is addressing the environmental catastrophe of Multi-Layered Packaging (MLP) waste—the metallized packaging used for chips, biscuits, and medications—while road infrastructure continues to be a top priority. Since it is currently difficult and costly to separate the fused aluminum and plastic layers, the majority of MLP waste ends up in landfills or incinerators.These layers can be separated in less than a day at almost room temperature using a proprietary biochemical technique that ISM has developed and is pursuing a patent. 95% pure aluminum and high-quality plastic are recovered by the method, and both can be reintroduced into the supply chain. Instead of burning the plastic (thermal degradation), ISM’s approach targets the fused layers chemically, preventing hazardous emissions and preserving the material value, transforming a waste problem into a profitable resource..

“Dr. Deepali Jadia, co-founder of ISM, continued, “We see trapped resources rather than a chip packet as trash.” “Our process unlocks these resources without harming the environment, closing the loop on circularity in a way that was previously thought impossible.”

Backed by Science and Industry Leaders 

Strong institutional support helps ISM move from laboratory to live implementation. firm India has acknowledged the firm, which is being incubated at NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore, one of the top startup centers in India.ISM has received funding and assistance from esteemed organizations like IIT Madras and the HDFC Parivartan Grant, further confirming its scientific methodology. The creators are both PhD-holding environmental biotechnologists with knowledge of toxicity and polymer biodegradability. Having worked on projects for companies like 3M, GE, Cairn Energy, Diageo Clariant, Reliance, IOCL, Tata Chemicals, and ITC for more than 15 years. ISM’s distinctive combination of industrial application and rigorous R&D makes it a reliable partner for both waste management companies and municipal corporations.

About Inventive Scientific Minds (ISM)

A deep-tech sustainability firm based in Mumbai, Inventive Scientific Minds (ISM LLP) is committed to enhancing urban infrastructure and extracting value from intricate waste processes. ISM, which was founded by skilled biotechnologists, uses state-of-the-art biochemistry to develop scalable, environmentally beneficial solutions for road maintenance and plastic circularity. (ANI)

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

First published on: Jan 24, 2026 3:17 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: ISMRoad tech

RELATED News

Realme Launches Neo 8: Latest Processor, 1TB Storage, Huge Battery And 3 Vibrant Colours Starting At Just Rs…

iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details

Motorola Rolls Out Moto Watch: Get Classy Premium Design With Advance Health Tracker Starting At Just Rs…

Motorola Launches Signature In India: Powerful Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Introductory Offers Here

From ASUS Vivobook To HP Pavilion: Must Check These 5 Touchscreen Laptop If You Are A Graphic Designer

LATEST NEWS

IND vs NZ: Suryakumar Yadav Credits Wife Devisha Shetty After Match-Winning Knock In 2nd T20I Versus New Zealand

ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic

‘Battle Of Galwan’s Song ‘Maatrubhumi’ OUT: Salman Khan Strikes Patriotic Chord With Tribute To India

Why Is Mumbai Still Without A Mayor? BMC Poll Pushed To February First Week, Devendra Fadnavis Says ‘All Speculations Will End Soon’ – Everything You Need To Know

Why Sunny Deol’s Border (1997) Became a Cult Classic in India- Can Varun Dhawan’s Border 2 Match Its Legacy?

Republic Day 2026: From the Ladakh Scouts to the European Union Contingent — Here Are All 18 Contingents Taking Part in the Parade

State Finances Under Strain: Fiscal Deficit Climbs Above 3% as RBI Flags Widening Demographic Pressures

Who Is Vijay Kumar? Indian-Origin Man Murders Wife And 3 Family Members In Georgia As Children Hide In Closet

US-Iran Tensions Escalate: Major Airlines Cancel Middle East Flights As Trump Sends Massive Naval Armada To The Region

Luv Ranjan Confirms Sourav Ganguly’s Biopic To Go On Floors THIS Month | Full Details Inside

ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic
ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic
ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic
ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic

QUICK LINKS