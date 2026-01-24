ISM Revolutionizes Road Maintenance: Bengaluru Startup Debuts Instant Pothole Filler Made from Recycled Plastic

Inventive Scientific Minds (ISM) LLP has reported the successful implementation of its Instant Pothole Filler during a live demonstration on Bengaluru roadways, addressing two of India’s most enduring urban challenges: road infrastructure and plastic trash. In order to minimize traffic disturbance and improve commuter safety, the pilot demonstrates a quick, all-weather solution that can repair potholes in a matter of minutes.The science-first firm is expanding its in-house biochemical technology to recycle Multi-Layered Packaging (MLP) waste, which was previously thought to be unrecyclable by conventional standards, in tandem with this infrastructure milestone.

Fixing Roads in Minutes: The Instant Pothole Filler

The Instant Pothole Filler, an engineered substance designed to endure heavy traffic loads and a variety of weather situations, is the focal point of ISM’s most recent operational drive. ISM’s live demonstration in Bengaluru demonstrated the effectiveness of the material, which rapidly connects with existing road surfaces, in a city where road maintenance is a major concern.ISM’s approach provides a “fill-and-go” capability, in contrast to traditional repair techniques that frequently necessitate extended lane closures and are vulnerable to washing away during monsoons. This idea reduces traffic and keeps minor road damage from becoming serious safety issues by enabling contractors and municipal agencies to do repairs quickly.

Maintaining infrastructure shouldn’t be a barrier to urban mobility,” stated Dr. Harsh, ISM Co-Founder. “We built our Instant Pothole Filler with durability and speed in mind. The goal of the recent demonstration in Bengaluru was to show that deep-tech engineering can effectively and permanently address common municipal issues, not only to fill a gap.

Solving the Unsolvable: Recovering Value from MLP Waste

ISM is addressing the environmental catastrophe of Multi-Layered Packaging (MLP) waste—the metallized packaging used for chips, biscuits, and medications—while road infrastructure continues to be a top priority. Since it is currently difficult and costly to separate the fused aluminum and plastic layers, the majority of MLP waste ends up in landfills or incinerators.These layers can be separated in less than a day at almost room temperature using a proprietary biochemical technique that ISM has developed and is pursuing a patent. 95% pure aluminum and high-quality plastic are recovered by the method, and both can be reintroduced into the supply chain. Instead of burning the plastic (thermal degradation), ISM’s approach targets the fused layers chemically, preventing hazardous emissions and preserving the material value, transforming a waste problem into a profitable resource..

“Dr. Deepali Jadia, co-founder of ISM, continued, “We see trapped resources rather than a chip packet as trash.” “Our process unlocks these resources without harming the environment, closing the loop on circularity in a way that was previously thought impossible.”

Backed by Science and Industry Leaders

Strong institutional support helps ISM move from laboratory to live implementation. firm India has acknowledged the firm, which is being incubated at NSRCEL at IIM Bangalore, one of the top startup centers in India.ISM has received funding and assistance from esteemed organizations like IIT Madras and the HDFC Parivartan Grant, further confirming its scientific methodology. The creators are both PhD-holding environmental biotechnologists with knowledge of toxicity and polymer biodegradability. Having worked on projects for companies like 3M, GE, Cairn Energy, Diageo Clariant, Reliance, IOCL, Tata Chemicals, and ITC for more than 15 years. ISM’s distinctive combination of industrial application and rigorous R&D makes it a reliable partner for both waste management companies and municipal corporations.

About Inventive Scientific Minds (ISM)

A deep-tech sustainability firm based in Mumbai, Inventive Scientific Minds (ISM LLP) is committed to enhancing urban infrastructure and extracting value from intricate waste processes. ISM, which was founded by skilled biotechnologists, uses state-of-the-art biochemistry to develop scalable, environmentally beneficial solutions for road maintenance and plastic circularity. (ANI)

Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro And Pro Max Leaks: Flagship Series Set For Its Biggest Update Ever; Check Design, Price, And Launch Details