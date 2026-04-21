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Home > Tech and Auto News > Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Cabin, And Refreshed Colour Theme, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Cabin, And Refreshed Colour Theme, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Maruti Suzuki Baleno facelift has been spotted on Indian roads while testing. The hatchback is expected to arrive with a major design update whereas the powertrain and interior is expected to remain identical

Baleno Facelift
Baleno Facelift

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: April 21, 2026 17:08:48 IST

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Cabin, And Refreshed Colour Theme, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

Maruti Suzuki is gearing up for the launch of the facelift version of Baleno. The hatchback is spotted while testing on Indian roads for the first time, indicating that the car is preparing for a mid-cycle refresh. The hatchback was originally launched in 2022; the second-generation Baleno appears set to receive subtle design tweaks while retaining its core mechanical and interior layout. 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Exterior and Design 

The hatchback has been spotted wrapped in the Camouflaged test mule which indicates a refreshed front-end design. The major noticeable change is a sleeker grille, seemingly accented by a slim chrome strip stretching between the headlights. The headlight units appear to be similar and unchanged, continuing with projector LED setups and the signature boomerang-styled DRLs. 

The spotted car appears to miss out on fog lamps, which are currently positioned on the front bumper in the existing model. The side profile of the hatchback remains mostly similar to previois model, consisting of the 16-inch alloy wheels. 

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The rear side of the hatchback retains its familiar silhouette with wraparound LED tail-lamps, a roof spoiler and rear wiper, although a mildly redesigned bumper could be introduced to the upcoming facelift model. 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Interior and Cabin 

The media reports suggest that the overall dashboard layout of the hatchback appears to be carried over from the current model. The test mule features the same trapezoidal AC vents, a 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system, and a three-spoke multifunctional steering wheel. 

However, the company is expected to introduce new upholstery, revised trims, and a refreshed colour theme to elevate the cabin experience. The interior is expected to feature ambient lighting and a sunroof. 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Engine and Powertrain 

In terms of powertrain and engine, the facelift is unlikely to bring major changes. The existing 1.2-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine generating 88hp and 113Nm of torque is likely to continue with both 5-speed manual and AMT transmission options. The CNG variant, delivering 76bhp and 98.5Nm of torque with a manual gearbox, is expected to be retained. 

Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Launch Timeline 

The company has not officially revealed the launch timeline, but the media reports suggest that the updated Baleno is likely to arrive with a marginal price increase over the current model. Upon launch, it will continue to compete with cars like Toyota Glanza, Tata Altroz, and Hyundai i20. 

Maruti Suzuki Brezza Facelift  

The company is also gearing up for launch of a facelift variant of Brezza, which is spotted testing, and fresh leaks suggest that this update is far more than a routine cosmetic refresh. The upcoming facelift variant is likely to arrive with design tweaks, a revamped cabin, and a possible new turbo-petrol engine. The company appears to be preparing a major upgrade for one of its best-selling compact SUVs. 

The media reports claim that the updated Brezza will arrive in early 2026. However, some reports also suggest that it will arrive around mid-2026 while some reports hint for a festive season launch. 

Also Read: Hyundai Launches Venue Knight Edition In India: Blacked Out Design, Premium Interior Upgrades, And New Colour Options—Check All Specs And Price

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Cabin, And Refreshed Colour Theme, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Cabin, And Refreshed Colour Theme, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Cabin, And Refreshed Colour Theme, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Cabin, And Refreshed Colour Theme, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Cabin, And Refreshed Colour Theme, Check All Details And Launch Timeline
Maruti Suzuki Baleno Facelift Spotted: Updated Design, Cabin, And Refreshed Colour Theme, Check All Details And Launch Timeline

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