Home > Tech and Auto > MG Hector Facelift Prices Revealed: Top 5 Hottest Features As It Gets ₹3 Lakh Cheaper Than Previous Model

The MG Motor India has launched the MG Hector facelift. The new model comes with upgradation and two new colours at starting ex-showroom price of Rs. 11.99 lakh

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 15, 2025 15:29:43 IST

JSW MG Motor India has launched the facelift version of Hector. This is the third major refresh for MG’s first India-made SUV, nearly six years after its debut in 2019. The updated Hector features subtle yet noticeable changes in design. The newly launched facelift variant of MG Hector comes with the starting ex-showroom price of Rs.11.99 lakh. 

The price of the car also makes the facelift more accessible. The company continues to offer both 5-seater Hector and 7-seater Hector Plus configurations. The company has launched the petrol variant as of now and the diesel variant is expected to launch in 2026. 

Exterior of MG Hector facelift 

The 2026 Hector has upgraded to a sharper front-end treatment. The company has introduced a new ‘Aura Hex’ grille offering a revised hexagonal and louvre-style pattern, paired with redesigned front and rear bumpers for a more muscular stance. The split headlamp setup and connected LED tail-lamps remain unchanged. 

Apart from these changes, the company has included a newly styled dual tone ‘Aura Bolt’ alloy wheels. Two new colours have also been introduced, Celadon Blue and Pearl White. At the rear, the company has done limited updates primarily to bumper detailing. 

Interior of MG Hector facelift 

The company has updated the colour themes of the car to give the cabin a more contemporary feel. The five-seat variant now gets a dual-tone Ice Grey and Black interior whereas the six and seven seat variant has an urban tan and black scheme. The MG Hector facelift has a premium feel and touch such as ventilated front seats, panoramic sunroof, powered driver’s seat and infinity by Harman audio system continuing from the previous model. 

The major noticeable update is the infotainment system while the 14-inch portrait touchscreen remains the same size; it now benefits from upgraded hardware and introduces MG’new i-swipe touch gesture controls. Two and three finger swipes can be used to operate HVAC functions, media controls, and screen brightness. The system also supports digital Bluetooth with key functionality, key sharing, and predictive maintenance alerts. 

Safety feature of MG Hector facelift 

The safety and driver assistance features of MG Hector include six airbags, Level 2 ADAS, a 360-degree camera with an added wheel-view function. Furthermore, the car has electronic stability control and hill-hold assistance. 

The latest facelift model of MG Hector gives a direct rivalry to cars such as Tata Harrier, Safari, Hyundai Alcazar, Jeep Compass and the upcoming Mahindra XUV 7XO. The booking for the 2026 MG Hector is now open across MG dealership in India. 

 

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 3:29 PM IST
