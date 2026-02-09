MG Majestor All Set To Debut In India: Latest SUV With Twin Turbo Diesel Engine, Premium Interior, Is Launching On…

Chinese automobile giant MG Motor has revealed its upcoming SUV MG Majestor, ahead of its official launch on 12th February. The SUV was first revealed at the Auto Expo 2025. The car is positioned as the company’s flagship vehicle, and it might succeed the Gloster in the lineup.

In terms of looks, the SUV has a bold and imposing design. The front of SUV has a large Matrix-style grille that grabs attention. The grille is paired with split headlamps and LED daytime running light (DRL) arranged both horizontally and vertically making the car a unique and modern face. The side profile of the car has a muscular look, and 19-inch alloy wheels, flared wheel arches, and chunky proportion compliment the look.

The overall design of the car makes it clear that the upcoming SUV is aimed at buyers looking for premium vehicles with a strong road presence.

The company has exhibited the car several times on different occasions over the past year, consisting of Auto Expo 2025. The final production version looks very similar to the model showcased earlier. The vehicle is based on the Maxus D90 which is a full-size SUV sold in countries like China and Saudi Arabia.

The SUV has also been launched in Kuwait under the name MG Rakan, the design of the SUV is similar to the upcoming MG Majestor.

In terms of size, the vehicle is a large SUV with a wheelbase of 2,950mm, length of 5,046mm, width of 2,016mm, and height of 1,876mm. These dimension of the SUV portrays a good road presence on Indian roads. MG Majestor Interior

The company has not revealed the interior of the SUV. However, the media reports and leaks suggest that the SUV will likely feature a cabin similar to the Maxus D90 offering a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 12.3-inch digital instrumental cluster, a column-mounted gear selector, and a three spoke steering wheel.

The SUV is also expected to feature premium features such as a panoramic sunroof, three-zone climate control, wireless phone charging, a 12-speaker audio system, a paired tailgate, Level 2 ADAS, and electrically adjustable front seats with heating and massage functions which makes the SUV a true luxury and premium vehicle MG Majestor Engine

As per media reports the MG Majestor is likely to come with the same 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine as used in the MG Gloster. The engine generates 212.5 bhp and 478.5 Nm of torque and is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox. MG Majestor Price

The company has not revealed the pricing of the upcoming SUV but the experts claim that it will be priced around Rs 40 lakh giving a direct rival to Toyota Fortuner, Jeep Meridian, and Volkswagen Tiguan.


