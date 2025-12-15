LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Motorola Edge 70 To Launch Today In India: Phone Offers Super Slim Design, Powerful Camera And Much More

Motorola Edge 70 To Launch Today In India: Phone Offers Super Slim Design, Powerful Camera And Much More

Motorola is all set to launch its new mid range premium super slim phone Motorola Edge 70. The phone offers premium design and powerful camera

Motorola Edge 70 to launch in India today, credit: X/motorolaindia
Motorola Edge 70 to launch in India today, credit: X/motorolaindia

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 15, 2025 13:31:24 IST

Motorola Edge 70 To Launch Today In India: Phone Offers Super Slim Design, Powerful Camera And Much More

Motorola is all set to launch its new ultra-slim Motorola Edge70 today (15th December 2025). Through the launch of this phone Motorola is expanding its premium mid-range portfolio in India. 

The new smartphone will succeed in the popular Edge 60 and bring a focus on design, camera and durability with modern software and AI features. 

Motorola has confirmed that the Edge 70 will be available via Flipkart, Motorola’s official website and selected offline stores across India. The company is offering three colour options Lily Pad, Gadget Grey and Bronze Green. 



Motorola Edge 70 design 

The Motorola Edge 70 has a familiar Edge-series design language, featuring a squiricle shaped rear camera design and a vegan leather finish. The phones offer a thickness of just 5.99mm which makes it slimmest smartphone in the category. 

Motorola Edge 70 features and specification 

Motorola Edge 70 features a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K resolution and peak brightness of 4,500nits. The phone is powered by the powerful Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset and 5000mAh of battery supported by 68W of wired fast charging and 15W of wireless charging.  

The phones run on Hello UI based on Android 16. The company has promised to provide three years of Android OS updates and four years of security updates. 

The rear panel of phone offers a triple camera setup offering 50MP of primary sensor, 50MP of ultra-wide camera. The phones offer a 50MP of quad-pixel selfie camera. The camera supports 4K video recording at 60fps across all cameras. 

Apart from this the phone offer support of Dolby Atmos, promising an immersive audio experience for media consumption. The phone is expected to carry IP68 and IP69 rating for strong dust and water resistance, and it may also offer Corning Gorilla Glass 7i for display protection. 

 

 

First published on: Dec 15, 2025 1:31 PM IST
Motorola Edge 70 To Launch Today In India: Phone Offers Super Slim Design, Powerful Camera And Much More

Motorola Edge 70 To Launch Today In India: Phone Offers Super Slim Design, Powerful Camera And Much More
Motorola Edge 70 To Launch Today In India: Phone Offers Super Slim Design, Powerful Camera And Much More
Motorola Edge 70 To Launch Today In India: Phone Offers Super Slim Design, Powerful Camera And Much More
Motorola Edge 70 To Launch Today In India: Phone Offers Super Slim Design, Powerful Camera And Much More

