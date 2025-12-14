LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket australia latest sports news US immigration rules Brown University American forces Cricket
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

The Motorola is working on the successor of Edge 50 Ultra, the Motorola Edge 70 Ultra. The features and specification of the phone have been leaked and it is circulating all over internet.

Moto Edge 70 Ultra, credit: X/ROOTBLOGit
Moto Edge 70 Ultra, credit: X/ROOTBLOGit

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 14, 2025 16:29:39 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

Motorola is gearing up for its upcoming premium smartphone Edge 70 Ultra. The leaks of the upcoming smartphone are circulating all over the internet. The leaks claim that it will succeed the Edge 50 Ultra, which was launched in India in June 2024. This phone is expected to bring some major updates. 

Features and specification  

The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is referred to the Chinese Moto X70 Ultra by experts and tipster. The reports claim that the Chinese phone will be launched as Motorola Edge 70 Ultra globally. The phone is expected to come in black, green and bronze colour options. 

The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate; this is slightly less than Edge 50 Ultra, which offers a 144Hz refresh rate on its OLED panel. 

The is expected to be powered by  Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor which is a major upgradation compared to previous phone. 

There are no strong claims and reports on peak brightness levels or protective glass for the new model. The peak brightness and protective glass were key highlights of Edge 50 Ultra 

The reports suggest that the phone will feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and 50MP periscope telephoto camera. The details of the front camera and video recording are still unknown. 

The phone may feature a textured rear panel with a square camera module positioned at the top left. The power and the volume buttons appear on the right edge of the device, whereas an additional unspecified button is reportedly located on the left side of the phone 

The company has not yet confirmed the launch timeline or officially disclosed the features and specifications of the upcoming premium smartphone Edge 70 Ultra. More details are expected to come out as the release of the phone will come closer. 

 

First published on: Dec 14, 2025 4:29 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: moto edge 70 ultramotorola

RELATED News

Skoda Slavia Facelift Spotted Testing In India: Expected Features, Design Changes, And All You Need To Know

Samsung Galaxy S26 5G Leaks: Know About The Expected Price, Camera And Launch Date

iOS 26.2 Update: Check Out The Expected Features, Compatible iPhones And Everything You Should Know

New MMS Leaked After 19 Minute Viral Video: Know How These Videos Are Leaked Online

OnePlus 15 R To Be Launched On December 17: Check Processor, Cameras, Battery, Design, Colours And More

LATEST NEWS

Australian Jewish Association Slams PM Albanese For Not Mentioning ‘It Was A JEWISH Event’ While Condemning Sydney Mass Shooting: ‘What A Shameful Disgrace!’

After 19-Minute Viral Video, Why Social Media Can’t Stop Talking About the ‘5 Minute MMS’? Reason Will Shock You

Bondi Beach Shooting: Australia Formally Designates Shooting Incident As A Terror Attack

What Is Hanukkah? Jewish Festival Explained Amid Sydney Bondi Beach Mass Shooting During Celebrations

Who Is India’s Most Successful T20 Captain? Records Tell The Story

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

Who Are The Gunmen Behind Mass Shooting At Sydney Beach? Driver License Reveals Crucial Details As 10 People Get Killed

Bondi Beach Shooting: Gunman Hid Behind Tree, Unarmed Bystander Overpowered Him, Watch Video

Lionel Messi Is Staying At This Luxury Hotel In Mumbai, All You Need To Know About The Rs. 2.3 Lakh Per Night Suite

Lionel Messi India Tour: Kolkata Event Organiser Denied Bail, Sent To 14-Day Police Custody, All You Need To Know

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price
Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price
Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price
Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

QUICK LINKS