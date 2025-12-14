Motorola Edge 70 Ultra Leaks Reveal Powerful Processor And Triple 50MP Camera Setup, Check Specs And Expected Price

Motorola is gearing up for its upcoming premium smartphone Edge 70 Ultra. The leaks of the upcoming smartphone are circulating all over the internet. The leaks claim that it will succeed the Edge 50 Ultra, which was launched in India in June 2024. This phone is expected to bring some major updates.

Features and specification

The upcoming Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is referred to the Chinese Moto X70 Ultra by experts and tipster. The reports claim that the Chinese phone will be launched as Motorola Edge 70 Ultra globally. The phone is expected to come in black, green and bronze colour options.

The Motorola Edge 70 Ultra is expected to feature a 6.7-inch flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and up to a 120Hz refresh rate; this is slightly less than Edge 50 Ultra, which offers a 144Hz refresh rate on its OLED panel. The is expected to be powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor which is a major upgradation compared to previous phone.

There are no strong claims and reports on peak brightness levels or protective glass for the new model. The peak brightness and protective glass were key highlights of Edge 50 Ultra

The reports suggest that the phone will feature a triple camera setup on the rear panel featuring a 50MP primary sensor, 50MP ultra-wide lens, and 50MP periscope telephoto camera. The details of the front camera and video recording are still unknown.

The phone may feature a textured rear panel with a square camera module positioned at the top left. The power and the volume buttons appear on the right edge of the device, whereas an additional unspecified button is reportedly located on the left side of the phone

The company has not yet confirmed the launch timeline or officially disclosed the features and specifications of the upcoming premium smartphone Edge 70 Ultra. More details are expected to come out as the release of the phone will come closer.