Motorola Launches Signature In India: Powerful Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Introductory Offers Here

Motorola has launched its flagship Motorola Signature in India with a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip, 165Hz AMOLED display, triple 50MP cameras, and prices starting at Rs 59,999.

Motorola Signature launched In India, credit: X
Motorola Signature launched In India, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Last updated: January 23, 2026 15:16:17 IST

Motorola Launches Signature In India: Powerful Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Introductory Offers Here

Motorola has launched its new flagship Motorola Signature in India. The new flagship device is focused on premium hardware, Pantone-curated design elements, and extended service offerings. The device is launched at an event in Mumbai on 23rd January, and it is positioned at the top end of Motorola’s smartphone portfolio. The device is powered by powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, triple camera setup at rear panel and AMOLED display with high refresh rate. 

Motorola Signature specification and features 

Display: The newly launched premium flagship smartphone features a 6.8-inch LTPO Extreme AMOLED display with a Super HD resolution of 1,264×2,780 pixels. The display offers a refreshing rate of up to 165Hz and peak brightness of 6,200 nits. The display also supports Dolby Vision and HDR10+. 

Processor: The device is powered by Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset which is developed on a 3nm processor, and it is paired with 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and up to 1TB of UFS 4.1 storage. The device runs on Android 16 with Motorola’s Hello UI. The tech company is also bundling access to Signature Club, a live-agent lifestyle assistance service with Moto Elite Care for priority support. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone offers a triple camera setup offering a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary sensor with optical image stabilisation (OIS). The primary sensor is accompanied by a 50MP ultra-wide camera and a 50MP periscope telephoto lens offering 3x optical zoom and up to 100x hybrid zoom. The device features a 50MP camera with support of 8K video recording at the front for selfies and video recording. 

Battery: The device is packed with 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery with 90W fast charging support and 50W wireless charging support. The company also offers reverse charging support for the device. 

Motorola Signature Price in India 

The device comes with a starting price of Rs.59,999 for the 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage variant. The higher model with 16GB RAM and 512GB storage is priced at Rs.64,999 while the top model offering 16GB RAM and 1TB storage is priced at Rs.69,999. 

The company is offering an instant discount of Rs.5,000 through HDFC Bank and Axis Bank credit card. Interested buyers can also avail an exchange bonus of up to Rs.5,000. The sale will begin on 30th January via e-commerce platform Flipkart. 

First published on: Jan 23, 2026 2:51 PM IST
QUICK LINKS