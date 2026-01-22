Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

The company has not confirmed the device launch timeline yet. However, the early benchmark data has offered insight into the phone’s hardware. As per experts, the phone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. This listing indicates that the device has entered into advanced testing stages. What Geekbench report says

The Geekbench database portrays that the OnePlus Nord 6 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. This processor was also used in the Nothing Phone 3. As per the listing, the upcoming phone recorded a single-core score of 2,019 and a multi-core score of 6,503. The benchmark entry also signals that the chipset could pair with at least 12GB of RAM. You Might Be Interested In 62-year-old Sex Educator Seema Anand’s Bold Takes On Desire And Pleasure

OnePlus Nord 6 Specification and features (expected)

The device is expected to feature a flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. This is the same display setup used in OnePlus 15R. The phone may have an LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology.

In terms of the optics, the phone is expected to offer a 50MP primary sensor on the rear panel and 32MP camera sensor in front for selfie and video calling. The experts believe that the device will run on Android 16 based on OxygenOS 16. The price of the phone is assumed to be Rs. 35,000 in India. However, the pricing and other are not announced officially yet.

Recently a fake news regarding the shutdown of the company’s operation in India was circulating all over internet claiming that the company will pause their production in Indian and will get back to China but in the later part of the day the company officially denies the rumor regarding the dismantle. Post rumours the news regarding the new device launch confirms that the company is serious about the Indian market and has further plans to expand its portfolio in the country. Also Read: Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here