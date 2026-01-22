LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump doda bcci BMC Bhojshala dispute Sahar Sheikh donald trump Bill Clinton Bengaluru airport barron trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

OnePlus Nord 6 is tipped to launch soon in India, featuring a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 chip, 165Hz OLED display, and an expected price around Rs 35,000.

OnePlus Nord 6 spotted at Geekbench, credit: X
OnePlus Nord 6 spotted at Geekbench, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 22, 2026 15:58:37 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

Chinese tech giant OnePlus is gearing up to expand its budget friendly Nord series smartphone in India and across global market as the latest details regarding the upcoming Nord 6. The media reports suggest that the OnePlus Nord 6 could launch in India and other global markets during the first quarter of this year. 

You Might Be Interested In

The company has not confirmed the device launch timeline yet. However, the early benchmark data has offered insight into the phone’s hardware. As per experts, the phone has appeared on the Geekbench benchmarking platform. This listing indicates that the device has entered into advanced testing stages. 

What Geekbench report says

The Geekbench database portrays that the OnePlus Nord 6 could be powered by the Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. This processor was also used in the Nothing Phone 3. As per the listing, the upcoming phone recorded a single-core score of 2,019 and a multi-core score of 6,503. The benchmark entry also signals that the chipset could pair with at least 12GB of RAM. 

You Might Be Interested In

OnePlus Nord 6 Specification and features (expected) 

The device is expected to feature a flat OLED display with 1.5K resolution and a 165Hz refresh rate. This is the same display setup used in OnePlus 15R. The phone may have an LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 storage technology. 

In terms of the optics, the phone is expected to offer a 50MP primary sensor on the rear panel and 32MP camera sensor in front for selfie and video calling. The experts believe that the device will run on Android 16 based on OxygenOS 16. The price of the phone is assumed to be Rs. 35,000 in India. However, the pricing and other are not announced officially yet. 

Recently a fake news regarding the shutdown of the company’s operation in India was circulating all over internet claiming that the company will pause their production in Indian and will get back to China but in the later part of the day the company officially denies the rumor regarding the dismantle. Post rumours the news regarding the new device launch confirms that the company is serious about the Indian market and has further plans to expand its portfolio in the country. 

Also Read: Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 3:58 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: OnePlusOnePlus NordOnePlus Nord 6

RELATED News

Apple To Turn Siri Into ChatGPT-Style AI Chatbot With Advanced Conversational Features, Check Specs And Launch Date

Apple Pay To Debut In India THIS Year: Tech Giant To Roll Out Features In Phases, Check Details And RBI Guidelines

Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

Is Yahoo Down? Mail, Finance And AOL Hit By Massive Global Outage; 41,000 Users Affected, How To Fix ‘Too Many Requests’ Error

Safety Milestone for VinFast India: VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-Star Bharat NCAP Ratings With Top Marks In Adult and Child Protection

LATEST NEWS

Australia Shooting Case: Gunman In New South Wales, Kills Ex-Girlfriend And Two Others; Turns Out To Be Domestic Dispute

Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

Vijay’s TVK Gets ‘Whistle’ Symbol For 2026 Tamil Nadu Election; Here’s Why Netizens Relate It To Chennai Super Kings

Bengaluru Man Arrested For Allegedly Stealing Women’s Lingerie And Wearing Them In Residential Areas, Investigation Underway

Bank of India Q3 FY26 Profit Rises 7.5% to ₹2,705 Crore on Improved Asset Quality

Ranji Trophy: Shubman Gill’s Stay Ends Early As India Captain Gets Dismissed for 2-Ball Duck

‘Chatha Pacha’ X Review: Arjun Ashokan, Roshan Mathew Shine As Netizens Call Film ‘Pure Theatrical Madness’

After Special Edition Ram Janmabhoomi Watch, This Brand Has Now Introduced ₹13.7 Crore White Gold Time Piece Dedicated To Anant Ambani, Check Insane Features Here

EU GSP Suspension Hits 87% of Indian Exports; 2026 Set to Be a Tough Year for Trade

Malik Tayyab A Journey Built on Consistency, Creativity, and Self-Belief

Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here
Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here
Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here
Is OnePlus Nord 6 Leaked ? Features 12GB RAM, 165Hz OLED, And Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 Chipset, Check Price And Everything Here

QUICK LINKS