Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

Motorola Signature Specifications and features

Display: The Motorola Signature features a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO AMOLED display with 1264×2780 resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 6,200 nits. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus 2.

Processor: The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and internal storage of 512GB supported by UFS 4.1. The device runs on Android 16-based Hello UI and the company promise seven OS upgrades and seven years of security updates.

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone feature triple camera setup featuring 50 MP of primary sensor, 50 MP ultra-wide lens, 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front of the phone offers a 50 MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling.

Battery: The device is packed with a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 90W of wired fast charging, 50W of wireless charging, and the phone also supports the reverse charging option.

Apart from these features, the phone offer IP68 and IP69 rating certification for resistance against dust and water, MIL-STD 810H certification, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and in display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor.

Motorola Signature Price in India

Experts and media reports claim that the Motorola Signature is expected to cost Rs. 59,999 for the base variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas the higher variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage at Rs. 64,999 and the top model offering 16GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage is expected to be priced at 69,999. The phone will be launched on 23rd January at 12pm IST. Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut Soon With 50MP Sony LYTIA Sensor, 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Price And India Launch Date