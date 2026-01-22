LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos Bill Clinton new MCD commissioner AI vernacular tools Bengaluru airport barron trump donald trump gautam gambhir Indian tourist davos
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

Motorola is set to launch its new flagship Motorola Signature in India on January 23, featuring a Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, quad 50MP cameras, a 165Hz AMOLED display, and a premium ultra-thin design, with expected prices starting at Rs.59,999.

Motorola Signature to launch on January 23, credit: X
Motorola Signature to launch on January 23, credit: X

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: January 22, 2026 11:02:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

Motorola has been surprising for its users every time with a new launch. The company is all-set to launch its new flagship Motorola Signature in India on 23rd January. The price and specifications of the upcoming phone are leaked and circulating online. The key highight of the phone is its powerful Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 processor and four 50 MP sensors. 

You Might Be Interested In



Motorola Signature Specifications and features 

Display: The Motorola Signature features a 6.8-inch Super HD LTPO AMOLED display with 1264×2780 resolution and a refresh rate of 165Hz. The display offers a peak brightness of 6,200 nits. Additionally, the display is protected by Corning Gorilla Victus 2. 

Processor: The phone is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset paired with 12GB LPDDR5X RAM, and internal storage of 512GB supported by UFS 4.1. The device runs on Android 16-based Hello UI and the company promise seven OS upgrades and seven years of security updates. 

Camera: In terms of optics, the rear panel of the phone feature triple camera setup featuring 50 MP of primary sensor, 50 MP ultra-wide lens, 50 MP periscope telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom. The front of the phone offers a 50 MP camera sensor for selfies and video calling. 

Battery: The device is packed with a 5,200mAh silicon-carbon battery and supports 90W of wired fast charging, 50W of wireless charging, and the phone also supports the reverse charging option. 

Apart from these features, the phone offer IP68 and IP69 rating certification for resistance against dust and water, MIL-STD 810H certification, dual stereo speakers with Dolby Atmos support, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and in display ultrasonic fingerprint sensor. 

Motorola Signature Price in India 

Experts and media reports claim that the Motorola Signature is expected to cost Rs. 59,999 for the base variant offering 12GB RAM and 256GB of internal storage whereas the higher variant with 16GB RAM and 512GB of internal storage at Rs. 64,999 and the top model offering 16GB RAM and 1 TB of internal storage is expected to be priced at 69,999. The phone will be launched on 23rd January at 12pm IST.  

Also Read: Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut Soon With 50MP Sony LYTIA Sensor, 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Price And India Launch Date

First published on: Jan 22, 2026 11:02 AM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

You Might Be Interested In
Tags: motorolaMotorola SignatureMotorola Signature IndiaMotorola Signature Price

RELATED News

Safety Milestone for VinFast India: VF 6 and VF 7 Secure 5-Star Bharat NCAP Ratings With Top Marks In Adult and Child Protection

Red Magic 11 Air Unveiled In China With RedCore R4 Gaming Chip, Dual-Active Cooling Fan And Cool RGB Light. Phone To Make Global Debut On…

Style Meets Performance: 2026 Kawasaki Ninja 300 Makes A Comeback With Sporty Design, 296cc Twin-Cylinder Engine And New Vibrant Colours At Just…

Is OnePlus Shutting Down In India?’: CEO Robin Liu Says THIS As Massive Speculation Grows

Motorola Edge 70 Fusion Set To Debut Soon With 50MP Sony LYTIA Sensor, 7,000mAh Massive Battery, Check Expected Price And India Launch Date

LATEST NEWS

Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

Who Is Sanjeev Khirwar? IAS Officer At Centre Of Stadium Dog-Walking Controversy At Delhi Stadium, Appointed New MCD Commissioner

Big Digital Changes: EPFO 3.0 Brings Faster Withdrawals, Pension Flexibility, and Multilingual Support

Mana Shankara Varaprasad Garu Box Office Collection Day 10: Chiranjeevi Film Crosses ₹250 Crore Worldwide, Set to Enter Top 10 Telugu Movies List

Fact Check: Viral Posts Claim Brooklyn Beckham’s Brother Cruz Reacted To Jokes About Victoria’s ‘Inappropriate’ Wedding Dance—Here’s What We Know

Blockbuster Q3 Sends Eternal Shares Higher; Deepinder Goyal Steps Down As CEO, Shares Soar 7% in Unexpected Rally

South Korean Woman Molested By Bengaluru Airport Staffer, Foreign National Taken To Men’s Toilet, Her Private Parts Touched & Forcibly Hugged

Dreams Cut Short: IAF Aspirant Killed in Hit-and-Run as Speeding SUV Mows Down 18-Year-Old Jogger on Jaipur Expressway

When Is IND vs NZ 2nd T20I? Check Date, Venue Information, And Predicted Playing XI Ahead Of The Thrilling Encounter

Stock Market Today: Nifty Hits 25,401, Sensex Gains Over 700 Points On Global Cues & Key Results

Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here
Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here
Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here
Motorola Signature To Launch On January 23 In India: Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chipset, 50 MP Triple Camera, Premium Design—Check Price And Specs Here

QUICK LINKS