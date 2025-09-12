LIVE TV
Nano Banana Trend: What Is The Prompt Used For Creating 3D Caricature On Gemini? Create One Of Your Own

Nano Banana Trend: What Is The Prompt Used For Creating 3D Caricature On Gemini? Create One Of Your Own

A new AI-powered trend called "Nano Banana", launched by Google’s Gemini, is going viral worldwide. The feature allows users to create hyper-realistic 3D figurines of themselves, celebrities, or pets using a single photo and short text prompt.

Nano Banana Trend | Pic Credit : X
Nano Banana Trend | Pic Credit : X

Published By: Swastika Sruti
Published: September 12, 2025 09:06:29 IST

The latest trend on social media, called the “Nano Banana” trend, is powered by Google’s Gemini. It allows users to create hyper-realistic 3D figurines of themselves, celebrities, or even pets using just a photo and a short text prompt. The trend has gone viral due to its easy process, accessibility, and visually stunning results.

People can generate lifelike miniatures displayed in realistic settings, complete with transparent acrylic bases and packaging mockups that look like professional collectibles.

How the Trend Works

Anyone can join the trend without technical skills or payments. To start, users upload an image and enter a ready-made text prompt in the Gemini platform.

Within seconds, Gemini renders a miniature figurine on a virtual computer desk, along with a modelling preview on the screen. The figures appear with a round transparent acrylic base and detailed packaging, making them look like commercial collectible toys. This simplicity has made the trend one of the fastest-growing AI experiences online.

Indian Users Join the Craze

In India, the “Nano Banana” trend has gained huge traction across social media. Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma also joined the trend by sharing his own 3D figurine online.

He mentioned that his younger followers encouraged him to try it, highlighting how widely popular the trend has become. Thousands of Indian users continue to generate and share their personalised figurines, adding to the trend’s momentum. Google confirmed that the feature is completely free and available through the Gemini app.

Google Confirms Free Access

Google has officially stated that image creation and editing features are free for everyone on the Gemini app. Users only need to upload a photo and follow the steps to generate their personalised figurines. The platform’s accessibility has made it easy for students, professionals, and even public figures to explore the tool. The viral trend shows how AI continues to transform digital creativity, providing new ways for people to engage with technology.

Step-by-Step Guide to Create a Nano Banana Figurine

  1. Open Google Gemini (or Google AI Studio).

  2. Upload the photo you want to transform.

  3. Paste this prompt:
    “Create a 1/7 scale commercialised figurine of the characters in the picture, in a realistic style, in a real environment. The figurine is placed on a computer desk. The figurine has a round transparent acrylic base, with no text on the base. The content on the computer screen is a 3D modelling process of this figurine. Next to the computer screen is a toy packaging box, designed in a style reminiscent of high-quality collectible figures, printed with original artwork. The packaging features two-dimensional flat illustrations.”

  4. Click “Generate” and wait for the result.

  5. Review the figurine, and if needed, adjust the prompt or use another photo.

Nano Banana Trend: What Is The Prompt Used For Creating 3D Caricature On Gemini? Create One Of Your Own

