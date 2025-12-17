LIVE TV
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl Affinity Partners exit affordable shapewear homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl Affinity Partners exit affordable shapewear homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl Affinity Partners exit affordable shapewear homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl Affinity Partners exit affordable shapewear homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
TRENDING |
aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl Affinity Partners exit affordable shapewear homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl Affinity Partners exit affordable shapewear homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl Affinity Partners exit affordable shapewear homebound donald trump aircraft asim munir Delhi air crisis antisemitism ipl Affinity Partners exit affordable shapewear homebound donald trump
LIVE TV
Home > Tech and Auto > Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

Meta has launched new app, Instagram TV which will allow users to scroll Reels on their TV screen. The app is now only available in US.

Instagram launched app for TV, credit:X/instagram
Instagram launched app for TV, credit:X/instagram

Published By: Syed Ziyauddin
Published: December 17, 2025 13:20:21 IST

Add NewsX As A Trusted Source

Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

Meta has started testing for a new Instagram app for TV that will allow users to watch reels on a big screen. The app will be available first as a pilot for Amazon Fire TV devices in the US.  

The home screen of the Reels focused app will show users personalized horizontal collections of videos to browse through. Users can click on the thumbnail and then they will see the full portrait video, caption on one side and stats such as like, comments and share on the other side. The users can like the Reels from the phone, and users can swipe up from the bottom of the screen. 

Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai told to media that “You can watch Reels from the accounts you follow as well as popular and recommended content tailored to your interests,” he further stated that “When you log in, you’ll see rows of Channels, which are Reels grouped by topic, theme, and/or trends. Channels make it easy to explore specific interests like sports, cooking, music, or seasonal events, without searching for individual creators. Some Channels highlight trending content across Instagram, while others are personalized based on your activity.” 

With the TV app, users can also use search to find their favorite creators, browse profiles centered on Reels, and explore anything users are interested in. In the TV app of Instagram users can log in up to five accounts so the entire family can enjoy watching personalized Reels. Apart from this the company has added features like using a phone as remote and a more intuitive way to channel surf to the TV app. 

The app will be first launched in the US, and this app will support most Fire TV Stick devices and Fire TV series 2 and Omni TV. As per the Meta officials, the company will expand this service to more devices and countries. 

First published on: Dec 17, 2025 1:20 PM IST
——————————————–
Read about our editorial guidelines and standards here.
————————————————–

Stay informed on all the latest news, breaking news updates, and check all the important headlines in India news, World News, Sports News and Entertainment News on NewsX. Follow Us on Facebook, Twitter.

Tags: instagraminstagram TV

RELATED News

Good News For Redmi, Poco And Xiaomi Users, HyperOS 3 Launched For More Phones, Make Your Life Easy With Deep Think And AI features

New Year Gift From Jio: Get 2.5GB Data, Free Calling, Google Gemini And OTT At Only ₹10 Per Day

Ford Scales Back EV Push: F-150 Lightning Production Stopped As $19.5 Billion Write-Down Announced

Oppo Reno 15c Launched With 50MP Selfie Camera, Powerful Processor And Huge Battery, Here’s How Much It Costs

New Aadhaar Update Makes Face Authentication Compulsory: Impact, Benefits, and Privacy Risks, Here’s What You Need To Know

LATEST NEWS

Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

CSK IPL Team 2026 Players List: Check Chennai Super Kings Full Squad, Retained and Released Players List

Congress Leader Prithviraj Chavan Makes Shocking Claims, Says Pakistan ‘Defeated’ India On Day 1 Of Operation Sindoor, Aircraft Shot Down, Refuses To Apologise

What Is Bigg Boss 19 Winner Gaurav Khanna Doing Now? Launches YouTube Channel, Issues Scam Alert For Fans Nationwide

UAE Integrated Resort Reaches Historic Construction Milestone in Ras Al Khaimah

Why Is Payal Gaming Link Trending? Know Everything About The Popular YouTuber Amid Viral MMS Controversy

Bhavish Aggarwal Offloads 2.62 Crore Ola Electric Shares: Billionaire’s Net Worth Takes $30.9 Million Hit; Strategic Play Or Market Shock?

DDA Delhi Karmayogi Awaas Yojana 2025: How Govt Employees Can Buy Discounted Flats in Delhi

Payal Gaming Viral Video: Popular YouTuber 1 Minute 20 Seconds MMS LEAKS Online Amid 19-Minute Video Row, Real or Deepfake?

Donald Trump’s Gaza Plan Puts Pakistan Army Chief Asim Munir In A Fix: Send Troops Or Risk US Fury?

Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

Follow Us

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

QUICK LINKS

Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

Follow Us

Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube

NewsX is India’s fastest growing English News Channel and enjoys highest viewership and highest time spent amongst educated urban Indians.

TOP CATEGORIES

Group Websites

Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models
Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models
Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models
Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

QUICK LINKS