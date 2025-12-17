Now Watch Reels On  Big Screen: Instagram Launches Reels App For TV, Know The Supported TV Models

Meta has started testing for a new Instagram app for TV that will allow users to watch reels on a big screen. The app will be available first as a pilot for Amazon Fire TV devices in the US.

The home screen of the Reels focused app will show users personalized horizontal collections of videos to browse through. Users can click on the thumbnail and then they will see the full portrait video, caption on one side and stats such as like, comments and share on the other side. The users can like the Reels from the phone, and users can swipe up from the bottom of the screen.

Instagram spokesperson Christine Pai told to media that “You can watch Reels from the accounts you follow as well as popular and recommended content tailored to your interests,” he further stated that “When you log in, you’ll see rows of Channels, which are Reels grouped by topic, theme, and/or trends. Channels make it easy to explore specific interests like sports, cooking, music, or seasonal events, without searching for individual creators. Some Channels highlight trending content across Instagram, while others are personalized based on your activity.”

With the TV app, users can also use search to find their favorite creators, browse profiles centered on Reels, and explore anything users are interested in. In the TV app of Instagram users can log in up to five accounts so the entire family can enjoy watching personalized Reels. Apart from this the company has added features like using a phone as remote and a more intuitive way to channel surf to the TV app.

The app will be first launched in the US, and this app will support most Fire TV Stick devices and Fire TV series 2 and Omni TV. As per the Meta officials, the company will expand this service to more devices and countries.